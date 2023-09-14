 Skip to content

Somnipathy update for 14 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.1.4 - Poetry no longer in motion

Share · View all patches · Build 12192136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another release week fix! This time fixing a persistence problem that didn't exist in debug, but definitely exists in release... until today! Thanks for your patience on this issue, took some digging to recreate.

  • Fixed a persistence issue, most often seen with the 'poetry' collectable quest
  • Addressed a rare crash when you hit a door and an enemy at the same time
  • Adjusted animation timing of bound creature tail strike to be more accurate
  • EyeSquids attack pattern has been nerfed slightly
  • Fixed whiteboard map issues in RLS and Bruxism.
  • Added an emergency food item after RLS boss fight
  • Fixed interaction issue with Maureen
  • Fixed 'fade to black' when you go through doors

