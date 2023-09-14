Somnipathy version 1.0.1.4 - Poetry no longer in motion

Another release week fix! This time fixing a persistence problem that didn't exist in debug, but definitely exists in release... until today! Thanks for your patience on this issue, took some digging to recreate.

Fixed a persistence issue, most often seen with the 'poetry' collectable quest

Addressed a rare crash when you hit a door and an enemy at the same time

Adjusted animation timing of bound creature tail strike to be more accurate

EyeSquids attack pattern has been nerfed slightly

Fixed whiteboard map issues in RLS and Bruxism.

Added an emergency food item after RLS boss fight

Fixed interaction issue with Maureen

Fixed 'fade to black' when you go through doors