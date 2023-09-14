Performance upgrade + Nightmare Mode

Hello vikings! New Thursday, new update!

Performance boost

Great news! Performance has been increased so much since the beginning of summer! Thanks for your patience. After implementing all these changes, we will now be able to update every week as usual! This will make all runs go smoother even when you equip many weapons with large areas, projectile speed, etc.

Vanaheim Ragnarok

Raganarok mode is now available on Vanaheim too! This means you’ll be able to play 5 new challenging levels.

Nightmare Mode

After months of coding, performance improvements are finally working!

Nightmare mode will mimic Endless. Here’s how it works:

On today’s update, Nightmare mode will have 9 waves available. If everything runs smoothly (which it should) we will be able to increase the number of waves each time we improve performance. So expect 12 waves in future updates.

We want the player experience to be fun and without lag, and that’s why we’ve decided to “twist” Endless and be sure performance works fine as we provide lengthier runs many players enjoy.

For now, it will only be available on Midgard. We will expand it to the other realms in the future.

Nightmare mode runs will feature a darker shade so it feels more nightmareish.

Each cycle will comprise 3 waves (we skipped wave 1 of regular runs).

Endless Curse is now called Nightmare Curse. Each time you reach Gnöki’s realm, prices will increase 25% instead of 50% as they did before until they reach a maximum of 150% instead of 250%

Each time a Curse appears, it will be displayed on screen.

After completing 1 cycle (after final boss) shrines will keep appearing and this time they will provide you with runes.

We’ve also reduced the length of each wave 20% so runs feel more dynamic.

As always, if you spot any bugs or issues, please write them on this thread so we can check them out and fix them as soon as possible!

5 New Relics

Hansi will be able to unlock these relics that will work really nice with crits.

Bugs and improvements

Gnöki Coupon achievement should now appear in your list after completing it.

Crystal Enhancer relics won’t be suitable for selling to Olga anymore.

The camera on Gnöki’s realm is now set a bit far away.

Items sold in Gnöki’s realm are better displayed (they were too close to each other).

Reset Blessing was not working properly as it also influenced ultimate relics. It will only affect regular relics as usual.

Healing Curse now works as follows. Enemies will restore 25% of their health instead of 30% and cooldown has been increased from 5 to 7 seconds (sorry monsters, you won’t be able to heal that much).

Czech language added!

Roadmap

As we used to do before summer, here’s the roadmap we will follow these upcoming weeks:

September 21st: Niflheim Beta

September 28th: Niflheim Release

October 1st: Halloween update (this will include 1 Halloween character skin, 1 brand new character, Midgard decorated with pumpkins + Halloween themed relics!)

We hope you enjoy this update! ːNA_Crystalː

