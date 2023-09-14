1.01.54081 - Darkest Dungeon II - Quality of Life Coming_in_Hot Update

Our previously announced quality of life updates are now playable as a public beta! We encourage players who want to help test these changes and provide feedback to switch to the "coming_in_hot" beta branch here on Steam. Your save will carry over when you switch to that branch. However, once you switch we recommend you stay there until we push the update to the retail branch for everyone. We always recommend making a backup of your save file!
Please play through this build and send us your thoughts! Join us on our official Discord and post your impressions in the Feedback channel. Our team will be reading your thoughts and using this information to make any necessary adjustments ahead of this build’s official release.
Death Armor Token We are testing out a new system to handle enemy death’s door. As we mentioned previously, it will now be token based rather than percentage, like how it works for heroes. We have made adjustments to all skills, quirks, items, that have previously interacted with Death’s Door Resist to now engage meaningfully with the new token based system. We hope that this change will reduce the RNG elements present in battle, and give players more information up front regarding how the battle will progress.
Swap Hero paths at the Inn The goal of this change is to allow players to better strategize for the region ahead, and create a more dynamic party state across the entire expedition. Changing paths will refund any mastery points spent on that character, allowing you to respec your hero.
Choosing Hero replacement at the Inn Players are now able to pick their own replacement hero from their available hero pool to help salvage their current expedition.
Factions are back in Road Battles! Factions have been reintroduced to road battles to add greater variability to routes, and an additional challenge for those tired of the regular mix of Pillagers and Gaunts.
COMBAT
General
- Fixed an issue in which extra actions were incorrectly being granted when a Hero was already on a turn granted by an extra action
- Stygian Flame no longer increases Deathblow RES on monsters
- Stygian Flame now provides an additional 1 Death Armor to relevant monsters on combat start
Combat Items
- Death Cap Spores no longer reduce Deathblow RES
- Death Cap Spores now remove 1 Death Armor from the target
Trinkets
- Covert Cloak no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Covert Cloak now has “Execution 1” property for Ranged skills
- Staggering Striker no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Staggering Striker now has “Execution 1” property for Melee skills
- Dismas’ Head no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Dismas’s Head now has “Execution 1” property for Ranged skills
- Vengeful Kill List no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Vengeful Kill List now has “Execution 1” property for all Bounty Hunter skills
Deliverables
- Hero Remains: Now provide +2 Mastery upon delivery. Mastery bonus not available for Hero Remains found in the Valley.
Quirks
- Slayer of (Faction) quirks no longer pierce Deathblow RES for their relevant faction
- Slayer of (Faction) quirks now have “Execution 2” property for their relevant faction
HEROES
Bounty Hunter
- Mark for Death now removes all Dodge/Dodge+ from the target
- Finish Him no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Finish Him now has "Execution 2" property
Grave Robber
- Glint in the Dark now removes all Stealth from target instead of 1
- Glint in the Dark+ now removes all Stealth from target instead of 1
- Glint in the Dark no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Glint in the Dark now has "Execution 1" property
- Glint in the Dark+ no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Glint in the Dark+ now has "Execution 1" property
- Glint in the Dark+ now has "Execution 3" if Grave Robber has Stealth
Hellion
- Bloodlust DMG bonus increased from +20% to +30%
- Bloodlust now has a cooldown of 2
- Bloodlust+ now has a cooldown of 2
- Bloodlust+ now provides Execution 1 vs. Bleeding targets for 5 rounds
- Bloodlust+ no longer provides +20% Bleed RES
Highwayman
- Wicked Slice no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Wicked Slice now has "Execution 1" property
- Wicked Slice+ no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Wicked Slice+ now has "Execution 1" property
- Double Tap no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Double Tap+ no longer pierces Deathblow RES
- Double Tap+ now has "Execution 1" property
Leper
- Fixed an issue in which the self-inflicted Vulnerable on Revenge & Revenge+ could sometimes be resisted
Occultist
- Sacrificial Stab+ now has "Execution 1" property
- Binding Shadows no longer generates Unchecked Power vs. Combo targets
- Binding Shadows+ no longer generates Unchecked Power vs. Combo targets
- Binding Shadows launch ranks changed from 1 2 3 to 2 3 4
- Binding Shadows+ launch ranks changed from 1 2 3 to 2 3 4
- Binding Shadows now inflicts a -10% Debuff RES debuff vs. Combo targets for 3 rounds, non-resistable
- Binding Shadows+ now inflicts a -15% Debuff RES debuff penalty vs. Combo targets for 3 rounds, non-resistable
- Binding Shadows+ chance of generating Unchecked Power increased from 50% to 66%
- Malediction now lasts for 3 Rounds instead of 3 Turns
- Weakening Curse now applies 2 Weak tokens instead of 1
- Weakening Curse+ now removes all Strength from the target before applying Weak tokens
- Vulnerability Hex now applies 2 Vulnerable tokens instead of 1
- Vulnerability Hex+ now removes Block/Block+ before applying Vulnerability tokens
- Wyrd Reconstruction minimum HP threshold has been raised from 33% to 50%
- Wyrd Reconstruction+ minimum HP threshold has been raised from 33% to 50%
MONSTERS
Beasts
- Carrion Eater Mutated: Deathblow RES changed from 15% to 1 Death Armor
- Gander: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
Cave Swine
- Brute: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Wilbur: Deathblow RES changed from 33% to 3 Death Armor
Cultists
- Evangelist: Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor
- Deacon: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Deacon: Exultation now grants 1 Death Armor
- Cardinal: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Cardinal: Exultation now grants 1 Death Armor
- Exemplar: Deathblow RES changed from 50% to 2 Death Armor
- Exemplar: Pillar of Sacrifice now grants 1 Death Armor
Fanatics
- Masterful Kinred: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Her Ladyship: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Pit Fighter: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Pit Fighter: Accelerant is now a regular initiative action
- Pit Fighter: Accelerant is now a high priority skill to use in round 1, rather than being delayed to round 2+
- Pit Fighter: Accelerant now grants 1 Strength and 1 Dodge token on use
Fisherfolk
- The Hullkeeper: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Docker: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Leviathan: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
Gaunts
- Woodsman: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
- Ghoul: Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor
Lost Battalion
- Bullseye Barrett: Deathblow RES changed from 15% to 1 Death Armor
- Fallen Templar: Deathblow RES changed from 60% to 3 Death Armor
- Fallen Templar: now gains +30% DMG / +2 SPD for every hit survived at Death's Door
- Fallen Templar: En Garde now grants 1 Death Armor
- Foot Soldier: Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor
- Knight: Deathblow RES changed from 60% to 3 Death Armor
- Knight: En Garde now grants 1 Death Armor
Pillagers
Antiquarian: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
Plague Eaters
Lord: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
Lord & Lady: Feeding Time regen increased from 3 to 4
Lord & Lady: Feeding Time SPD buff increased from 1 to 2
Lord & Lady: Feeding Time no longer grants an immediate bonus action; instead, it grants an additional regular initiative action on the following round. This action is subject to DOTs, Daze, Stun, and all of the usual combat effects.
Lord & Lady: Feeding Time now grants 1 Death Armor
Dinner Cart: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
MINIBOSSES
Chirurgeon
- Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor
Collector
- Reduced chance to use Collect Call when 1 and 2 heads remain
- Deathblow RES changed from 5% to 1 Death Armor
Death
Deathblow RES changed from 50% to 3 Death Armor
Shambler
Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
LAIR BOSSES
Dreaming General
Deathblow RES changed from 33% to 3 Death Armor
Harvest Child
Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
Leviathan
- Breath of the Sea now occurs as a regular initiative action instead of as a Start Round skill
- Leviathan now receives an additional initiative action during rounds in which he would use Breath of the Sea
- Undertow now occurs as a regular initiative action instead of as a Start Round skill
- Leviathan's Hand now receives an additional initiative action during rounds in which it would use Undertow
- Blight and Burn RES increased from 30% to 40%
- Bleed RES increased from 50% to 60%
- Debuff RES decreased from 40% to 30%
- Fixed an issue where Eyes of the Storm could target corpses
Librarian
- Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor
**
SPOILERS BELOW
Confession 1 Boss**
[spoiler]
- Speed of all monsters has been adjusted to reduce likelihood of clustered actions
- Latch of Regret SPD reduced from 4 to 3
- Bolt of Lamentation SPD increased from 4 to 5
- Padlock of Wasting SPD decreased from 4 to 1
- Shackle of Despair SPD decreased from 4 to 2
[/spoiler]
Confession 2 Boss
[spoiler]
- Deathblow RES changed from 33% to 3 Death Armor
[/spoiler]
Confession 3 Boss Changes
[spoiler]
- Updated Academic View and Seen token descriptions
- Seen token max stacks reduced from 4 to 3
- Seen tokens are fully removed when a hero is in Stealth
- 1 Seen token is removed from a hero when an enemy misses that hero
- 1 Seen token is removed from a hero landing the killing blow on a Cloistered Eye
- Blind is no longer ignored on certain skills for eye stalks and the Focused Fault
- Eye stalk attacks Gaze, Glare, and Glower now apply -10% Debuff RES (1 Battle) when a target has 2x Seen tokens
- Cluster of Eyes: Now applies 3 Seen tokens. Speed reduced from 6 to 4
- Bifurcated Eye: Now applies 2 Seen tokens. Speed reduced from 7 to 6
[/spoiler]
Focused Fault
[spoiler]
- No longer gains an immediate action upon phase 2 starting
- Actions per round increased from 2 to 3. The first turn will always be Behold
- ‘Apply to Attacker when Crit: Combo’ buff has been removed
- Reduced Bleed, Blight, Burn RES from 50 to 40
- Reduced Debuff RES from 30 to 20
[/spoiler]
Behold
[spoiler]
- No longer a free action on round start
- No longer has a chance to apply Weak tokens
- Now applies 2, down from 3, random tokens from a selection of Vulnerable and Daze
- Now only targets heroes with a Seen token or a random hero if there are no Seen tokens present
[/spoiler]
Suppress
[spoiler]
- No longer targets the hero party when 2+ heroes have a combo token
- Now requires targets to have no Seen tokens and 3+ Positive Tokens
- Can still hit multiple heroes as long as they meet the conditions
- No longer guaranteed to use this skill when conditions are met
- Damage increased from 1-2 to 6-8
- Now deals +2 Stress and reduces Flame -10 for each target hit
- Chance to apply Stun replaced with Daze
- Now has a chance to apply Weak tokens
[/spoiler]
Limerence
[spoiler]
- Limerence damage scaling per token increased from +25% to +100% per token
- Now when the target has 2x Seen tokens it applies -10% Debuff RES (1 Battle)
- Now when the target has 3x Seen tokens it has +100% Deathblow RES Piercing
- Now applies a Daze token to non-Seen heroes when possible
[/spoiler]
Fixes
- Fixed Chirurgeon’s Unique Leucotomy buff for Ghoul that wouldn’t properly converts all Block tokens
- Fixed Grave Robber hero story issue where the husband wouldn't riposte against non-damaging skills
Known Issues
- These is currently an issue preventing Malediction+ from lasting 3 Rounds instead of 3 Turns
- As per our typical process, this build is not localized for all supported languages. We will patch that in the coming week.
