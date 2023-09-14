1.01.54081 - Darkest Dungeon II - Quality of Life Coming_in_Hot Update

Our previously announced quality of life updates are now playable as a public beta! We encourage players who want to help test these changes and provide feedback to switch to the "coming_in_hot" beta branch here on Steam. Your save will carry over when you switch to that branch. However, once you switch we recommend you stay there until we push the update to the retail branch for everyone. We always recommend making a backup of your save file!

Please play through this build and send us your thoughts! Join us on our official Discord and post your impressions in the Feedback channel. Our team will be reading your thoughts and using this information to make any necessary adjustments ahead of this build’s official release.

[url=https://discord.gg/darkestdungeon]https://discord.gg/darkestdungeon

[/url]

Death Armor Token We are testing out a new system to handle enemy death’s door. As we mentioned previously, it will now be token based rather than percentage, like how it works for heroes. We have made adjustments to all skills, quirks, items, that have previously interacted with Death’s Door Resist to now engage meaningfully with the new token based system. We hope that this change will reduce the RNG elements present in battle, and give players more information up front regarding how the battle will progress.

Swap Hero paths at the Inn The goal of this change is to allow players to better strategize for the region ahead, and create a more dynamic party state across the entire expedition. Changing paths will refund any mastery points spent on that character, allowing you to respec your hero.

Choosing Hero replacement at the Inn Players are now able to pick their own replacement hero from their available hero pool to help salvage their current expedition.

Factions are back in Road Battles! Factions have been reintroduced to road battles to add greater variability to routes, and an additional challenge for those tired of the regular mix of Pillagers and Gaunts.

COMBAT

General

Fixed an issue in which extra actions were incorrectly being granted when a Hero was already on a turn granted by an extra action

Stygian Flame no longer increases Deathblow RES on monsters

Stygian Flame now provides an additional 1 Death Armor to relevant monsters on combat start

Combat Items



Death Cap Spores no longer reduce Deathblow RES

Death Cap Spores now remove 1 Death Armor from the target

Trinkets

Covert Cloak no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Covert Cloak now has “Execution 1” property for Ranged skills

Staggering Striker no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Staggering Striker now has “Execution 1” property for Melee skills

Dismas’ Head no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Dismas’s Head now has “Execution 1” property for Ranged skills

Vengeful Kill List no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Vengeful Kill List now has “Execution 1” property for all Bounty Hunter skills

Deliverables



Hero Remains: Now provide +2 Mastery upon delivery. Mastery bonus not available for Hero Remains found in the Valley.

Quirks

Slayer of (Faction) quirks no longer pierce Deathblow RES for their relevant faction

Slayer of (Faction) quirks now have “Execution 2” property for their relevant faction

HEROES

Bounty Hunter

Mark for Death now removes all Dodge/Dodge+ from the target

Finish Him no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Finish Him now has "Execution 2" property

Grave Robber



Glint in the Dark now removes all Stealth from target instead of 1

Glint in the Dark+ now removes all Stealth from target instead of 1

Glint in the Dark no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Glint in the Dark now has "Execution 1" property

Glint in the Dark+ no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Glint in the Dark+ now has "Execution 1" property

Glint in the Dark+ now has "Execution 3" if Grave Robber has Stealth

Hellion

Bloodlust DMG bonus increased from +20% to +30%

Bloodlust now has a cooldown of 2

Bloodlust+ now has a cooldown of 2

Bloodlust+ now provides Execution 1 vs. Bleeding targets for 5 rounds

Bloodlust+ no longer provides +20% Bleed RES

Highwayman



Wicked Slice no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Wicked Slice now has "Execution 1" property

Wicked Slice+ no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Wicked Slice+ now has "Execution 1" property

Double Tap no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Double Tap+ no longer pierces Deathblow RES

Double Tap+ now has "Execution 1" property

Leper

Fixed an issue in which the self-inflicted Vulnerable on Revenge & Revenge+ could sometimes be resisted

Occultist



Sacrificial Stab+ now has "Execution 1" property

Binding Shadows no longer generates Unchecked Power vs. Combo targets

Binding Shadows+ no longer generates Unchecked Power vs. Combo targets

Binding Shadows launch ranks changed from 1 2 3 to 2 3 4

Binding Shadows+ launch ranks changed from 1 2 3 to 2 3 4

Binding Shadows now inflicts a -10% Debuff RES debuff vs. Combo targets for 3 rounds, non-resistable

Binding Shadows+ now inflicts a -15% Debuff RES debuff penalty vs. Combo targets for 3 rounds, non-resistable

Binding Shadows+ chance of generating Unchecked Power increased from 50% to 66%

Malediction now lasts for 3 Rounds instead of 3 Turns

Weakening Curse now applies 2 Weak tokens instead of 1

Weakening Curse+ now removes all Strength from the target before applying Weak tokens

Vulnerability Hex now applies 2 Vulnerable tokens instead of 1

Vulnerability Hex+ now removes Block/Block+ before applying Vulnerability tokens

Wyrd Reconstruction minimum HP threshold has been raised from 33% to 50%

Wyrd Reconstruction+ minimum HP threshold has been raised from 33% to 50%

MONSTERS

Beasts

Carrion Eater Mutated: Deathblow RES changed from 15% to 1 Death Armor

Gander: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Cave Swine



Brute: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Wilbur: Deathblow RES changed from 33% to 3 Death Armor

Cultists

Evangelist: Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor

Deacon: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Deacon: Exultation now grants 1 Death Armor

Cardinal: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Cardinal: Exultation now grants 1 Death Armor

Exemplar: Deathblow RES changed from 50% to 2 Death Armor

Exemplar: Pillar of Sacrifice now grants 1 Death Armor

Fanatics

Masterful Kinred: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Her Ladyship: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Pit Fighter: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Pit Fighter: Accelerant is now a regular initiative action

Pit Fighter: Accelerant is now a high priority skill to use in round 1, rather than being delayed to round 2+

Pit Fighter: Accelerant now grants 1 Strength and 1 Dodge token on use

Fisherfolk

The Hullkeeper: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Docker: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Leviathan: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Gaunts



Woodsman: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Ghoul: Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor

Lost Battalion



Bullseye Barrett: Deathblow RES changed from 15% to 1 Death Armor

Fallen Templar: Deathblow RES changed from 60% to 3 Death Armor

Fallen Templar: now gains +30% DMG / +2 SPD for every hit survived at Death's Door

Fallen Templar: En Garde now grants 1 Death Armor

Foot Soldier: Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor

Knight: Deathblow RES changed from 60% to 3 Death Armor

Knight: En Garde now grants 1 Death Armor

Pillagers

Antiquarian: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Plague Eaters



Lord: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Lord & Lady: Feeding Time regen increased from 3 to 4

Lord & Lady: Feeding Time SPD buff increased from 1 to 2

Lord & Lady: Feeding Time no longer grants an immediate bonus action; instead, it grants an additional regular initiative action on the following round. This action is subject to DOTs, Daze, Stun, and all of the usual combat effects.

Lord & Lady: Feeding Time now grants 1 Death Armor

Dinner Cart: Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

MINIBOSSES

Chirurgeon

Deathblow RES changed from 0% to 1 Death Armor

Collector

Reduced chance to use Collect Call when 1 and 2 heads remain

Deathblow RES changed from 5% to 1 Death Armor

Death

Deathblow RES changed from 50% to 3 Death Armor

Shambler

Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

LAIR BOSSES

Dreaming General

Deathblow RES changed from 33% to 3 Death Armor

Harvest Child



Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

Leviathan

Breath of the Sea now occurs as a regular initiative action instead of as a Start Round skill

Leviathan now receives an additional initiative action during rounds in which he would use Breath of the Sea

Undertow now occurs as a regular initiative action instead of as a Start Round skill

Leviathan's Hand now receives an additional initiative action during rounds in which it would use Undertow

Blight and Burn RES increased from 30% to 40%

Bleed RES increased from 50% to 60%

Debuff RES decreased from 40% to 30%

Fixed an issue where Eyes of the Storm could target corpses

Librarian

Deathblow RES changed from 25% to 2 Death Armor

**

SPOILERS BELOW

Confession 1 Boss**

[spoiler]

Speed of all monsters has been adjusted to reduce likelihood of clustered actions

Latch of Regret SPD reduced from 4 to 3

Bolt of Lamentation SPD increased from 4 to 5

Padlock of Wasting SPD decreased from 4 to 1

Shackle of Despair SPD decreased from 4 to 2

[/spoiler]

Confession 2 Boss

[spoiler]

Deathblow RES changed from 33% to 3 Death Armor

[/spoiler]

Confession 3 Boss Changes

[spoiler]

Updated Academic View and Seen token descriptions

Seen token max stacks reduced from 4 to 3

Seen tokens are fully removed when a hero is in Stealth

1 Seen token is removed from a hero when an enemy misses that hero

1 Seen token is removed from a hero landing the killing blow on a Cloistered Eye

Blind is no longer ignored on certain skills for eye stalks and the Focused Fault

Eye stalk attacks Gaze, Glare, and Glower now apply -10% Debuff RES (1 Battle) when a target has 2x Seen tokens

Cluster of Eyes: Now applies 3 Seen tokens. Speed reduced from 6 to 4

Bifurcated Eye: Now applies 2 Seen tokens. Speed reduced from 7 to 6

[/spoiler]

Focused Fault

[spoiler]

No longer gains an immediate action upon phase 2 starting

Actions per round increased from 2 to 3. The first turn will always be Behold

‘Apply to Attacker when Crit: Combo’ buff has been removed

Reduced Bleed, Blight, Burn RES from 50 to 40

Reduced Debuff RES from 30 to 20

[/spoiler]

Behold

[spoiler]

No longer a free action on round start

No longer has a chance to apply Weak tokens

Now applies 2, down from 3, random tokens from a selection of Vulnerable and Daze

Now only targets heroes with a Seen token or a random hero if there are no Seen tokens present

[/spoiler]

Suppress

[spoiler]

No longer targets the hero party when 2+ heroes have a combo token

Now requires targets to have no Seen tokens and 3+ Positive Tokens

Can still hit multiple heroes as long as they meet the conditions

No longer guaranteed to use this skill when conditions are met

Damage increased from 1-2 to 6-8

Now deals +2 Stress and reduces Flame -10 for each target hit

Chance to apply Stun replaced with Daze

Now has a chance to apply Weak tokens

[/spoiler]

Limerence

[spoiler]

Limerence damage scaling per token increased from +25% to +100% per token

Now when the target has 2x Seen tokens it applies -10% Debuff RES (1 Battle)

Now when the target has 3x Seen tokens it has +100% Deathblow RES Piercing

Now applies a Daze token to non-Seen heroes when possible

[/spoiler]

Fixes



Fixed Chirurgeon’s Unique Leucotomy buff for Ghoul that wouldn’t properly converts all Block tokens

Fixed Grave Robber hero story issue where the husband wouldn't riposte against non-damaging skills

Known Issues

