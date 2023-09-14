Dransik 2.1 - Build: 649.331

Issues Addressed
- Getting 2 pvp deaths when killed by another player
- Reduced monsters’ pursuit tenacity
- Ammo weights too much
- Getting attacked by Gus makes you flash on and off
- Hunting Area Pass: Renegade Island
- Death Port took to someone to the oldest body, not the most recent.
- Encumbered limit (weight of collectibles like ore) and movement speed don't match
- Pirates don't seem to spawn in Vels (updated encounter a bit)
- Guild Respec product added to store
- Guild Respect window centers properly now
- NPCs have learned from years of abuse and have developed new tactics
- Bosses adjusted - spell damage is lower, spell casting puts boss in stasis during cast, and other adjustments to make bosses a bit more dynamic
- Some Bosses/NPCs had double resist settings making them take very little to no damage (reduced additional resists)
- Skill Exp/Player Exp shows the amount needed vs. totals and will refresh without relog if the option on how to display changes
- Skill window sorting now works properly with tree view structure (skills display sorted underneath parent which is sorted with its siblings)
- Skill window epool refreshes if amount changes while window is open
- Forging now properly is displayed in skill tree on load
- Normal Spawn Rates adjusted across all encounters to be lower
- Boss spawn Rates adjusted to be consistent (and in most cases faster)
- Special Town Attacks adjusted to be consistent (and more rare)
- All encounters spawn chances adjusted UP to be consistent
- All encounter areas adjusted to not be a flood
- All treasure tables were adjusted to drop more gold
- System messages are now separable from say
- Adjusted spawns around Hulners
- All NPC speeds adjusted slower and closer to the designed speeds
- Simplified exp so that if you are within 40 levels to get skill exp or player exp.
- If you don't get skill exp you won't get player exp
- Added bonuses EXP to player level for monster kills
Hunting Areas & Balancing - Renegade Island
Continued on with rebalancing - Renegade Island received some attention.
- Renegades (high level) are on the west side of the island
- Renegades drop Serpent helm, dagger, and shield drops at a higher % rate
- Renegades still roll on tier 4 table
- Renegades move a little slower
- Renegade Leader added - Serpent sword, plate, and leggings drop at a higher % rate
- Renegade leader roll from tier 5 table also
- Respawn rates for everything on the island adjusted
- Impacted Serpent items were removed from the generic drop table
- Pirates added to the east side (lower level) area of the island
- The pirate captain level increased
- The pirate captain and swashbuckler added to the east side of Renegade island
- Pirate drops Ayles blade, Thepa Shield, and Helm of Agility at higher rates, and those drops are removed from the generic table
- Pirates still roll from the generic drop table
- Pirate captains drop magic shield vs. electricity, cold, and acid at higher % rates, and those drops are removed from the generic table
- Pirate captains still roll on generic table
- It is rumored that something has burrowed onto the island creating an undiscovered path
- Oglahs and Wyrmlings were added to create a transition between the lower level and high level of the island
- Rumors of a new pirate leader have emerged making his base on a renegade island
- Rumors of the renegades organizing under a new leader since they were forced off part of the
island
Hunting Areas & Balancing - Dragon Island
Continued on with rebalancing - Dragon Island received some attention.
- Teleporters removed to/from Dragon Island. There is a new way to get there.
- Ice Dragons are no longer accessible via teleporter on Dragon Island (must use Winterland)
- Green, Red, and Blue are staged on the island differently now (by dragon type)
- Elder dragons mixed into spawns differently
- Green Dragons - Poison Axe drop at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table
- Elder Green Dragons - drop the same as green dragons but at a higher rate
- Blue Dragons - Lightning Sword drop at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table
- Elder Blue Dragons - drop same as blue dragons but at a higher rate
- Red Dragons - fire Sword drops at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table
- Elder Red Dragons - drop same as red dragons but at a higher rate
- Ice Dragons - Ice Sword drop at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table
- Elder Ice Dragons - drop same as ice dragons but at a higher rate
- All dragons still role from the generic table
Boss Drops Assigned to Boss Items
Boss drops have been removed from the general drop tables and assigned to the appropriate boss and boss drop chances increased substantially
Orcus => Sceptre of Orcus, Orcusist Robe, Dreadnought Blade
Anubis => Great Helm of Anubis, Great Blade of Anubis, Deathsting
Shallox The Chilled => Amulet of Lost Ages, Nimble Shooting Gloves
Mukna => Armour of the Conquerer, Voidwound, Dagon Cleaver
Nycadaemon => Horn of Nycadaemon, Staff of Nycadaemon
Lumpfuq => Lumpfuq's Claw, Hellfire Glaive
Anarius => Vorpal Blade
Ranuek => Ancient Sword, Etherial Shield
Draas => Dark Blade, Etherial Shield
Equipment Changes
Large Blades
- Vorpal Blade -> Now deals 110-190 (up from 100-175)
- Great Blade of Anubis -> Now deals 120-225 (up from 115-215)
- Dreadnought Blade -> Now deals 120-225 (up from 115-215)
- Rune Sword -> Now deals 125-230 (up from 115-215)
- Ancient Sword -> Now deals 140-265 (up from 130-240), Proc will now deal between 60-125 damage (up from 16-85)
- Dark Sword -> Now deals 150-295 (up from 145-285)
Polearms
- Staff of Impartiality -> Now deals 105-147 (up from 99-138)
- Blood Trident -> Now deals 119-162 (up from 105-147)
- Spear of Destiny -> Now deals 126-170 (up from 126-161)
- Rune Staff -> Now deals 155-198 (up from 149-188)
- Hellfire Glaive -> Now deals 172-204 (up from 155-197)
- Staff of Nycadaemon -> Now deals 201-259 (up from 192-248)
- Lumpfuq's Claw -> Now deals 227-283 (up from 214-277)
Blunts
- Sceptre of Orcus -> Now deals 160-232 (up from 155-225)
Axes
- Famine Bringer -> Now deals 198-245 (up from 187-237)
- Dagon Cleaver -> Now deals 207-289 (up from 199-261)
Thrown Weapons
- Bamboo Dart Gun -> Now requires level 5 (down from level 8)
- Slingshot -> Now requires level 10 (down from level 15)
- Staff Sling -> Now requires level 15 (down from level 24), Now deals 25-60 (up from 24-60)
- Dagger Satchel -> Now requires level 20 (down from level 35), Now deals 35-75 (down from 36-79)
- Dragon Fire Gauntlets -> Now requires level 65 (up from level 52), Now deals 75-160 (up from 47-115)
- Ammunition (Subject to change when new thrown weapons are implemented)
- Pebbles -> Ammo damage is now 2-5 (up from 1-2)
- Darts -> Hit Mod is now 10 (up from 1), Ammo damage is now 10-25 (up from 1-2)
- Wooden Knives -> Hit Mod is now 5 (up from 0)
- Iron Knives -> Hit Mod is now 10 (up from 5)
- Gold Knives -> Hit Mod is now 10 (up from 5), Ammo damage is now 25-50 (up from 20-45)
- Thrallenite Knives -> Hit Mod is now 15 (up from 10)
- Brimidian Knives -> Hit Mod is now 20 (up from 15)
- Tundrite Knives -> Hit Mod is now 25 (up from 20), Ammo damage is now 65-100 (up from 55-95)
- Soul of Fire -> Hit Mod is now 30 (down from 35), Ammo damage is now 15-25 (up from 10-15)
Changed files in this update