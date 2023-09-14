Dransik 2.1 - Build: 649.331

Share · View all patches · Build 12192035 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Issues Addressed

Getting 2 pvp deaths when killed by another player

Reduced monsters’ pursuit tenacity

Ammo weights too much

Getting attacked by Gus makes you flash on and off

Hunting Area Pass: Renegade Island

Death Port took to someone to the oldest body, not the most recent.

Encumbered limit (weight of collectibles like ore) and movement speed don't match

Pirates don't seem to spawn in Vels (updated encounter a bit)

Guild Respec product added to store

Guild Respect window centers properly now

NPCs have learned from years of abuse and have developed new tactics

Bosses adjusted - spell damage is lower, spell casting puts boss in stasis during cast, and other adjustments to make bosses a bit more dynamic

Some Bosses/NPCs had double resist settings making them take very little to no damage (reduced additional resists)

Skill Exp/Player Exp shows the amount needed vs. totals and will refresh without relog if the option on how to display changes

Skill window sorting now works properly with tree view structure (skills display sorted underneath parent which is sorted with its siblings)

Skill window epool refreshes if amount changes while window is open

Forging now properly is displayed in skill tree on load

Normal Spawn Rates adjusted across all encounters to be lower

Boss spawn Rates adjusted to be consistent (and in most cases faster)

Special Town Attacks adjusted to be consistent (and more rare)

All encounters spawn chances adjusted UP to be consistent

All encounter areas adjusted to not be a flood

All treasure tables were adjusted to drop more gold

System messages are now separable from say

Adjusted spawns around Hulners

All NPC speeds adjusted slower and closer to the designed speeds

Simplified exp so that if you are within 40 levels to get skill exp or player exp.

If you don't get skill exp you won't get player exp

Added bonuses EXP to player level for monster kills

Hunting Areas & Balancing - Renegade Island

Continued on with rebalancing - Renegade Island received some attention.

Renegades (high level) are on the west side of the island

Renegades drop Serpent helm, dagger, and shield drops at a higher % rate

Renegades still roll on tier 4 table

Renegades move a little slower

Renegade Leader added - Serpent sword, plate, and leggings drop at a higher % rate

Renegade leader roll from tier 5 table also

Respawn rates for everything on the island adjusted

Impacted Serpent items were removed from the generic drop table

Pirates added to the east side (lower level) area of the island

The pirate captain level increased

The pirate captain and swashbuckler added to the east side of Renegade island

Pirate drops Ayles blade, Thepa Shield, and Helm of Agility at higher rates, and those drops are removed from the generic table

Pirates still roll from the generic drop table

Pirate captains drop magic shield vs. electricity, cold, and acid at higher % rates, and those drops are removed from the generic table

Pirate captains still roll on generic table

It is rumored that something has burrowed onto the island creating an undiscovered path

Oglahs and Wyrmlings were added to create a transition between the lower level and high level of the island

Rumors of a new pirate leader have emerged making his base on a renegade island

Rumors of the renegades organizing under a new leader since they were forced off part of the

island

Hunting Areas & Balancing - Dragon Island

Continued on with rebalancing - Dragon Island received some attention.

Teleporters removed to/from Dragon Island. There is a new way to get there.

Ice Dragons are no longer accessible via teleporter on Dragon Island (must use Winterland)

Green, Red, and Blue are staged on the island differently now (by dragon type)

Elder dragons mixed into spawns differently

Green Dragons - Poison Axe drop at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table

Elder Green Dragons - drop the same as green dragons but at a higher rate

Blue Dragons - Lightning Sword drop at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table

Elder Blue Dragons - drop same as blue dragons but at a higher rate

Red Dragons - fire Sword drops at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table

Elder Red Dragons - drop same as red dragons but at a higher rate

Ice Dragons - Ice Sword drop at a higher rate and are removed from the generic table

Elder Ice Dragons - drop same as ice dragons but at a higher rate

All dragons still role from the generic table

Boss Drops Assigned to Boss Items

Boss drops have been removed from the general drop tables and assigned to the appropriate boss and boss drop chances increased substantially

Orcus => Sceptre of Orcus, Orcusist Robe, Dreadnought Blade

Anubis => Great Helm of Anubis, Great Blade of Anubis, Deathsting

Shallox The Chilled => Amulet of Lost Ages, Nimble Shooting Gloves

Mukna => Armour of the Conquerer, Voidwound, Dagon Cleaver

Nycadaemon => Horn of Nycadaemon, Staff of Nycadaemon

Lumpfuq => Lumpfuq's Claw, Hellfire Glaive

Anarius => Vorpal Blade

Ranuek => Ancient Sword, Etherial Shield

Draas => Dark Blade, Etherial Shield

Equipment Changes

Large Blades

Vorpal Blade -> Now deals 110-190 (up from 100-175)

Great Blade of Anubis -> Now deals 120-225 (up from 115-215)

Dreadnought Blade -> Now deals 120-225 (up from 115-215)

Rune Sword -> Now deals 125-230 (up from 115-215)

Ancient Sword -> Now deals 140-265 (up from 130-240), Proc will now deal between 60-125 damage (up from 16-85)

Dark Sword -> Now deals 150-295 (up from 145-285)

Polearms

Staff of Impartiality -> Now deals 105-147 (up from 99-138)

Blood Trident -> Now deals 119-162 (up from 105-147)

Spear of Destiny -> Now deals 126-170 (up from 126-161)

Rune Staff -> Now deals 155-198 (up from 149-188)

Hellfire Glaive -> Now deals 172-204 (up from 155-197)

Staff of Nycadaemon -> Now deals 201-259 (up from 192-248)

Lumpfuq's Claw -> Now deals 227-283 (up from 214-277)

Blunts

Sceptre of Orcus -> Now deals 160-232 (up from 155-225)

Axes

Famine Bringer -> Now deals 198-245 (up from 187-237)

Dagon Cleaver -> Now deals 207-289 (up from 199-261)

Thrown Weapons