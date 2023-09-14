 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biblios Dice update for 14 September 2023

Release Notes for v1.3.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12191997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with resuming a single player game after having played a multiplayer game.
  • Improved functionality of the Resume button.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1837551 Depot 1837551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link