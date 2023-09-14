 Skip to content

Plebs update for 14 September 2023

Version 1.0.1 - Small bug fix update

Share · View all patches · Build 12191875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone who has played Plebs so far! Here are the changes contained in Plebs Version 1.0.1

Features:

  • Implemented additional "Map Movement" options:

    • "Map Grab", when the Middle mouse button is held down, the map location under the mouse is grabbed and is moved to the current mouse location
    • "Map Pan", when the Middle mouse button is held down, the map will pan in the direction of the mouse cursor relative to its starting position
    • "Keyboard", the 'WASD' and arrow keys can be used to pan the map

  • Added feedback for when moving a unit fails

  • Improved Notification spacing for long messages

Bug-fixes:

  • Resolved a number of shader issues causing the game to not run on SteamDecks (and likely other hardware)
  • Resolved crash when error messages were displayed
  • Resolved a memory leak in the UI which caused crashes when the game was running for long periods
  • Corrected Shadow 'Off' graphics setting to actually turn shadows off
  • Corrected changing resolutions causing incorrect rendering, primarily the water
  • Corrected changing fullscreen causing the UI to render incorrectly
  • Fixed soldiers not garrisoning in Towers

