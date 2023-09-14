Version 1.0.1 - Small bug fix update

Thank you everyone who has played Plebs so far! Here are the changes contained in Plebs Version 1.0.1
Features:
-
Implemented additional "Map Movement" options:
- "Map Grab", when the Middle mouse button is held down, the map location under the mouse is grabbed and is moved to the current mouse location
- "Map Pan", when the Middle mouse button is held down, the map will pan in the direction of the mouse cursor relative to its starting position
- "Keyboard", the 'WASD' and arrow keys can be used to pan the map
-
Added feedback for when moving a unit fails
-
Improved Notification spacing for long messages
Bug-fixes:
- Resolved a number of shader issues causing the game to not run on SteamDecks (and likely other hardware)
- Resolved crash when error messages were displayed
- Resolved a memory leak in the UI which caused crashes when the game was running for long periods
- Corrected Shadow 'Off' graphics setting to actually turn shadows off
- Corrected changing resolutions causing incorrect rendering, primarily the water
- Corrected changing fullscreen causing the UI to render incorrectly
- Fixed soldiers not garrisoning in Towers
Changed files in this update