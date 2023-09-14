 Skip to content

GRAB update for 14 September 2023

v0.34.1 - General Improvements

Build 12191704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • New cosmetics pack! (Not available on Pico yet, but hopefully soon)
  • Music is now loaded on a background thread for faster startup, hopefully fixing the "GRAB is not responding" error message that some have reported.
  • Updated the EOS SDK, hopefully fixing a common crash.
  • Added linebreaks for long item pack titles.
  • Improved how scaling item previews works when scrolling.
  • Made some preparations for the new tutorial, made by BlackCat508, to go live soon.

