Reverse mode v2

I'm back with another game update!
This update brings a new feature that was requested several times: the dynamic game speed toggle.
Press [F] to enter the double-speed mode, and press it again to return to the normal mode.
This feature helps you to pace the game in a way you want to experience it.
Another big change is focused on the Reverse game mode. Dreadnought gets a new unit: Coordinator.
These new units have many purposes:
- Keep them around the Dreadnought for protection
- Use them as a diversion group to keep the pressure on your opponent
- Rally your other units through them
Gold versions of Coordinators have another ability you would like to discover for yourself.
They're also available in Classic mode as an extra challenge option.
Reverse mode is much more dynamic now, give it a try and tell me what you think about it. Playing against the bot is OK, but playing with your friends is even better! You can use Steam Remote Play to enjoy the PvP.
Some other changes include:
- New Tactician achievement
- Improved tooltips in Reverse mode (extra unit discs info)
- Improved computer player for colonies (esp. important in Reverse mode)
- Minor balance adjustments
- Vanguard creep gets a one-time use invulnerability shield ability
- New, more compact lobby menu layout for toggle buttons
- Having no drones without resources is no longer a soft lock: a colony can sometimes produce a worker drone for free
- Bug fixes
As a side note, I'm fascinated to see many new players on the leaderboard. :)
