version 0.8.0 'Overgrowth'

Back from a slightly disruptive trip up north, here is a more comprehensive pass through all the items that I'd been meaning to do -- there were a lot where it felt like they weren't powerful enough. Several more items were added, and a new power, with many powers reworked as well. One sub-theme of this update is "ways to increase ally speed." Hopefully this is a small step toward the needed archetype of "strong summons that fight" being functional.
There is also some "vibe work" that has been done, in the form of the start screen and poems. Thank you everyone who has been playing and giving feedback, it keeps me going!
General
- "Armory" added to character selection screen, can view all the items that will show up in game
- Nemesis button moved to the character selection screen
- Mobile allies should now correctly swap through stationary allies
- Violet Ants should now correctly gain speed when allies die, instead of granting speed to the killer
- Before starting a new game, now displays a poem-fragment (you can immediately click through it)
- Can press and hold the middle mouse button to keep "standing still" (will eventually create an option that controls what "tab" does, but at least this means you don't have to reach for the keyboard)
- Have more prestige stuff planned, but for the moment: Gallus now gains Encumbrance from Willpower
- Ninhurs now applies 10 entangle on divine grass, although further amplifications are probably coming
Powers
- Rewrote many powers to have the scaling information immediately after the related statement
- Added Overgrowth, Life element, summons roots every turn and increases the speed of plants; also continuously increases the hit and max life(by a scaling%!) of allies
- Reworked Master Entangle: now entangles you and adjacent enemies on being dealt damage or step, entangle now longer reduces speed and adds extra attacks
- Arboromancy now raises the speed of all allied plants by 5 on invoke
- Invigoration now adds +1 Speed to allies per level, and renders allies immune to damage dealt by you
- Innervation now adds +3 Speed to allies per level
- Necromancy now raises the speed of all allied undead by 5 on invoke
- Master Freeze, Doom + Bleed cost reduced
- Psychomorph no longer damages you
- Slime applies more corrosion
- Fire Chant applies more inflame
- Frostpulse now adds encumbrance per level
- Astrohunting damage increased
- Poison Skin reworked, now applies sickness to adjacent attackers, heals you for 2 * skill level when dealing poison damage
- Charge reworked as Master Charge, causes Charge to add +1 speed per stack
- Electromancy now adds Charge on step
Items
- Changed the general look of starting items for Warrior, Amir and Reaver
- Added Beast Visage, Lizard Visage, Crow Visage -- all provide a powerful benefit and a downside, require empty chest armor
- Added Robe of the Wind; increases ally speed & allies gain speed when you stand still
- Added Robe of the Earth; grants poise on dealing physical damage
- Added Earth Staff; deals Willpower-based Blunt damage in a large area on stand still
- Added Berserker Axe; grants Berserk on kill, increases applied Berserk stacks for each empty armor slot
- Added Bracers of Command; increases ally Hit & allies gain hit when you stand still
- Robe of Vigor now also heals allies and raises their max life when you stand still
- The existent elemental robes now all also grant a positive effect when you deal the associated damage type
- Removed "at least 50" from a lot of items that were based on dealing a damage type to apply an effect, such as Bone Pakarna
- Crimson Chestplate now also heals your when you deal physical or blood damage
- Fire Staff and Ice Staff now both deal damage based on your Willpower
- Death Staff now deals death damage in a path to 2 enemies in a 3 tile range
- Brazen Eye now applies repulsion to you when you deal Psychic damage
- Cobra idol changed to Cobra Staff, now deals Death damage in a path to a random enemy in a 3 tile range when you deal poison damage
- Gloves of Fire / Ice now apply their effect based on Willpower
- Bone Shield now applies Bleed based on dexterity
- Jade Pilum now gains extra attacks for each unique effect on you
- Zengja now grants block based on the total stacks across all effects on you
- Viper Dao now deals poison damage in a path to 2 enemies in a 3 tile range
- Several of the less-used Void items were powered-up in general, but these will need a more extensive look, and of course a bunch of new Void items need to be added too; vaguely, I plan to to this along with another "more enemies" update, since the player is maybe getting too many new tools, with no new threats
