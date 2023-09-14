version 0.8.0 'Overgrowth'

Back from a slightly disruptive trip up north, here is a more comprehensive pass through all the items that I'd been meaning to do -- there were a lot where it felt like they weren't powerful enough. Several more items were added, and a new power, with many powers reworked as well. One sub-theme of this update is "ways to increase ally speed." Hopefully this is a small step toward the needed archetype of "strong summons that fight" being functional.

There is also some "vibe work" that has been done, in the form of the start screen and poems. Thank you everyone who has been playing and giving feedback, it keeps me going!

General

"Armory" added to character selection screen, can view all the items that will show up in game

Nemesis button moved to the character selection screen

Mobile allies should now correctly swap through stationary allies

Violet Ants should now correctly gain speed when allies die, instead of granting speed to the killer

Before starting a new game, now displays a poem-fragment (you can immediately click through it)

Can press and hold the middle mouse button to keep "standing still" (will eventually create an option that controls what "tab" does, but at least this means you don't have to reach for the keyboard)

Have more prestige stuff planned, but for the moment: Gallus now gains Encumbrance from Willpower

Ninhurs now applies 10 entangle on divine grass, although further amplifications are probably coming

Powers

Rewrote many powers to have the scaling information immediately after the related statement

Added Overgrowth, Life element, summons roots every turn and increases the speed of plants; also continuously increases the hit and max life(by a scaling%!) of allies

Reworked Master Entangle: now entangles you and adjacent enemies on being dealt damage or step, entangle now longer reduces speed and adds extra attacks

Arboromancy now raises the speed of all allied plants by 5 on invoke

Invigoration now adds +1 Speed to allies per level, and renders allies immune to damage dealt by you

Innervation now adds +3 Speed to allies per level

Necromancy now raises the speed of all allied undead by 5 on invoke

Master Freeze, Doom + Bleed cost reduced

Psychomorph no longer damages you

Slime applies more corrosion

Fire Chant applies more inflame

Frostpulse now adds encumbrance per level

Astrohunting damage increased

Poison Skin reworked, now applies sickness to adjacent attackers, heals you for 2 * skill level when dealing poison damage

Charge reworked as Master Charge, causes Charge to add +1 speed per stack

Electromancy now adds Charge on step

Items