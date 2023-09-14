Build 0.0.1.99 AVAILABLE NOW!

IMPORTANT:
Due to the fix in the input settings panel, players may need to redefine their key bindings.
Graphics and Audio:
- The graphics, audio, and input settings panel is fixed.
- Numerous collision and texture fixes.
- Fix for the replication of the opening animation of cinematic doors.
Environment and Accessibility:
- The bell tower is now freely accessible.
- Added feedback to the bunker's armored door.
Player Interaction and Items:
- Improvement of the interaction area of the cart for easier handling.
- Player can no longer crouch, crawl, jump, and other minor fixes when using carts.
- Increased the interaction zone for items.
- Rework of interaction and feedback with Circuit Breaker and Electrical Panel (WIP)
- Food and Water levels decrease more rapidly
In-game Content:
- Addition of drink variants.
API and Tracking:
- Update to the API allowing for tracking of movements and interactions (no personal data is recorded).
Miscellaneous:
- Fixed the display issue of player names that no longer shows your own, as it sometimes used to happen.
- Improved navigation for reaching targets for clients. Interacting with cinematic doors, or carts should be a bit easier
- 1580+ bug reports addressed (including redundancies).
Changed files in this update