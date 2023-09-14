 Skip to content

Rooted Playtest update for 14 September 2023

Build 0.0.1.99 AVAILABLE NOW!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IMPORTANT:
Due to the fix in the input settings panel, players may need to redefine their key bindings.

Graphics and Audio:

  • The graphics, audio, and input settings panel is fixed.
  • Numerous collision and texture fixes.
  • Fix for the replication of the opening animation of cinematic doors.

Environment and Accessibility:

  • The bell tower is now freely accessible.
  • Added feedback to the bunker's armored door.

Player Interaction and Items:

  • Improvement of the interaction area of the cart for easier handling.
  • Player can no longer crouch, crawl, jump, and other minor fixes when using carts.
  • Increased the interaction zone for items.
  • Rework of interaction and feedback with Circuit Breaker and Electrical Panel (WIP)
  • Food and Water levels decrease more rapidly

In-game Content:

  • Addition of drink variants.

API and Tracking:

  • Update to the API allowing for tracking of movements and interactions (no personal data is recorded).

Miscellaneous:

  • Fixed the display issue of player names that no longer shows your own, as it sometimes used to happen.
  • Improved navigation for reaching targets for clients. Interacting with cinematic doors, or carts should be a bit easier
  • 1580+ bug reports addressed (including redundancies).

