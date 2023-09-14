🎉 Early Access Update 2.3: NPCs on the Map! 🗺️

Share · View all patches · Build 12191510 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

🌈 What's New?!

🗺️ Mapping & NPC Updates

📍 Great news! Introducing an awesome new feature: NPCs not in their bedrooms will now be visible on your map! ✨

🔍 You can Toggle NPCs on or off on the map with just a click!

📬 Mailbox Surprises

💰 Yay! We fixed a bug so you can now find money when rummaging mail boxes.

🤝 Rummaging mailboxes now works seamlessly with smart interactions!

🐥 Feathered Friends

🥚 An even better chicken produce system! Now featuring Gold Eggs and Rainbow Feathers!

🐾 Pet Adventures

🐶💌 Taking your pet for a walk? Good news! They can now spot hidden items when you're checking out mailboxes together!

🛠 A Smoother Farming Experience

💥 Crafting plastic explosives is more straightforward with our recipe fixes!

🪣 No more tapping bucket item consumption issues!

Thank you for all your love and support 💖 Your kindness and love of the game makes everything an absolute pleasure!