 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cornucopia update for 14 September 2023

🎉 Early Access Update 2.3: NPCs on the Map! 🗺️

Share · View all patches · Build 12191510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🌈 What's New?!

🗺️ Mapping & NPC Updates
📍 Great news! Introducing an awesome new feature: NPCs not in their bedrooms will now be visible on your map! ✨
🔍 You can Toggle NPCs on or off on the map with just a click!

📬 Mailbox Surprises
💰 Yay! We fixed a bug so you can now find money when rummaging mail boxes.
🤝 Rummaging mailboxes now works seamlessly with smart interactions!

🐥 Feathered Friends
🥚 An even better chicken produce system! Now featuring Gold Eggs and Rainbow Feathers!

🐾 Pet Adventures
🐶💌 Taking your pet for a walk? Good news! They can now spot hidden items when you're checking out mailboxes together!

🛠 A Smoother Farming Experience
💥 Crafting plastic explosives is more straightforward with our recipe fixes!
🪣 No more tapping bucket item consumption issues!

Thank you for all your love and support 💖 Your kindness and love of the game makes everything an absolute pleasure!

  • David

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1681601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link