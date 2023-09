🎉 Early Access Update 2.3: NPCs on the Map! 🗺️

Share ยท View all patches ยท Build 12191510 ยท Last edited 14 September 2023 โ€“ 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

๐ŸŒˆ What's New?!

๐Ÿ—บ๏ธ Mapping & NPC Updates

๐Ÿ“ Great news! Introducing an awesome new feature: NPCs not in their bedrooms will now be visible on your map! โœจ

๐Ÿ” You can Toggle NPCs on or off on the map with just a click!

๐Ÿ“ฌ Mailbox Surprises

๐Ÿ’ฐ Yay! We fixed a bug so you can now find money when rummaging mail boxes.

๐Ÿค Rummaging mailboxes now works seamlessly with smart interactions!

๐Ÿฅ Feathered Friends

๐Ÿฅš An even better chicken produce system! Now featuring Gold Eggs and Rainbow Feathers!

๐Ÿพ Pet Adventures

๐Ÿถ๐Ÿ’Œ Taking your pet for a walk? Good news! They can now spot hidden items when you're checking out mailboxes together!

๐Ÿ› A Smoother Farming Experience

๐Ÿ’ฅ Crafting plastic explosives is more straightforward with our recipe fixes!

๐Ÿชฃ No more tapping bucket item consumption issues!

Thank you for all your love and support ๐Ÿ’– Your kindness and love of the game makes everything an absolute pleasure!