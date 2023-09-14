Hotfix 1.2.45

Hey! Just a few final fixes for ToT in preparation for Parting Shade.

-Fixed an issue with the Prey Gauntlet finishing fights as soon as they begin.

-Jumping after Dash should elevate the player to about the same height now.

-Bosses now give more Mass per NGP level.

-Slightly enlarged the final boss's damaging colliders to better reflect their graphics.

-Fixed Shapely Fidus'es lingering mines.

-Optimized some boss encounters on the Low Fidelity setting.

-Fixed some Rockhead ambushes in Lithic.

-GRIME now costs you 0.20$ to install?