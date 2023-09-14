 Skip to content

GRIME update for 14 September 2023

Hotfix 1.2.45

Build 12191109

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! Just a few final fixes for ToT in preparation for Parting Shade.

-Fixed an issue with the Prey Gauntlet finishing fights as soon as they begin.
-Jumping after Dash should elevate the player to about the same height now.
-Bosses now give more Mass per NGP level.
-Slightly enlarged the final boss's damaging colliders to better reflect their graphics.
-Fixed Shapely Fidus'es lingering mines.
-Optimized some boss encounters on the Low Fidelity setting.
-Fixed some Rockhead ambushes in Lithic.
-GRIME now costs you 0.20$ to install?

Changed files in this update

GRIME Content Depot 1123051
