Hotfix 1.2.45

Hey! Just a few final fixes for ToT in preparation for Parting Shade.
-Fixed an issue with the Prey Gauntlet finishing fights as soon as they begin.
-Jumping after Dash should elevate the player to about the same height now.
-Bosses now give more Mass per NGP level.
-Slightly enlarged the final boss's damaging colliders to better reflect their graphics.
-Fixed Shapely Fidus'es lingering mines.
-Optimized some boss encounters on the Low Fidelity setting.
-Fixed some Rockhead ambushes in Lithic.
-GRIME now costs you 0.20$ to install?
Changed files in this update