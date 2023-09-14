 Skip to content

ANXRacers update for 14 September 2023

[V148] Medals are now available for getting some good times.

Share · View all patches · Build 12190984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have listened to your feedback that not everyone wants to beat the top time. You want a medal for your good enough efforts.
Now its possible to win upto 4 medals per track and ship combo.

  • Terra Medal, Be in top 50% of the players who have played this combo
  • Luna Medal, Be in top 75% of the players who have played this combo
  • Sol Medal, Be in top 90% of the players who have played this combo
  • Sirius Medal, Be in top 99% of the players who have played this combo

Medals are only available on tracks played by atleast 10 players. (this number might change in the future).

