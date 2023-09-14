 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 14 September 2023

Feature Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 12190972

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nightly Avalonia stability updates.
  • Fixed an issue with shop items replicating.
  • Fixed an issue with status effect battle condition not working.
  • Added a direction toggle for entity scripts when switching.
  • Expanded the width of the Zoom bar for better visibility.
  • Final performance enhancements, all System.Linq is out of the engine.

