- Nightly Avalonia stability updates.
- Fixed an issue with shop items replicating.
- Fixed an issue with status effect battle condition not working.
- Added a direction toggle for entity scripts when switching.
- Expanded the width of the Zoom bar for better visibility.
- Final performance enhancements, all System.Linq is out of the engine.
RPG Architect update for 14 September 2023
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update