• Added option to not pause game when app loses focus
• Added slider for throttle control
• Max throttle is now reduced in direct proportion to Engine/Motor damage
• Fixed Repair Order permanent damage indicators not visible in Night Mode
• Fixed tonnage/points value of 1TL-Class tanker “Okikawa Maru”
• Fixed occasional crash during Fast Travel
Crash Dive 2 update for 16 September 2023
v 1.3.13 change list
