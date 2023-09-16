 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 16 September 2023

v 1.3.13 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 12190965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Added option to not pause game when app loses focus
• Added slider for throttle control
• Max throttle is now reduced in direct proportion to Engine/Motor damage
• Fixed Repair Order permanent damage indicators not visible in Night Mode
• Fixed tonnage/points value of 1TL-Class tanker “Okikawa Maru”
• Fixed occasional crash during Fast Travel

