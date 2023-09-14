 Skip to content

Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 14 September 2023

Better CHM Files

Hello

In this little update we improved the CHM files to support the Search operations.

You can open these files from the Help menu in the Menubar.

Thanks!

