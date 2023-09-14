Cease To Breathe v1.2.13 Changelog (The Ugly Patch)

Today's update fixes a slew of issues, but, most importantly, it also breaks any saved game prior to the new version. I had to make some major changes to the engine and due to how I handled saved games, this led to a complete instability between the two. Therefore, you're all going to have to start over. I know, I can feel it. You hate me. I am sorry. Moving forward, this should never have to happen again. Also included in today's patch:

Fixed an issue with the basement door not opening/closing correctly

Fixed an issue pertaining to the 'Mongrel Death'

Fixed an issue with objects not properly resetting (The BIG update that broke saved games)

Fixed a slew of typos and some smaller bugs here and there (of which I forget at this particular moment lol)

Speaking of typos, I realize there have been a handful (or more) of them found by all of you, my dear players, and I am working diligently to fix the rest of these in another, future patch! (It takes a while to comb through the code and find them all. I wish there was an easy way to just spellcheck the entire thing, but I haven't found a way through Construct's interface to do so. I could probably comb the individual JS files though, and I may do this if trying to edit everything through the GUI Interface proves too much of a chore...)

Thank you to everyone, especially the Indieverse Community, for your support and the love you all have shown!

Until next time, stay toasty my friends!