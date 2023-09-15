PAYDAY 2: Update 240.1 Changelog

Heist changes

Fixed a bug where some objects were disappearing from player vision on San Martin Heist

Others

Improved the search bar functionality in stores

Fixed an issue with 2-15 skill profiles being shuffled around on game restart

Fixed an issue where the chat didn't work in the end, loot, and failure screens

Fixed an issue where menu interaction was impossible for clients in crime spree menus

_Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any problems with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the Steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...".

The process may take some time to finish._

Keep those helmets flying!

OVERKILL_Tobias