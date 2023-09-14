 Skip to content

Heros and Monsters: Idle Clicker Game update for 14 September 2023

Tracking Resources Per Second

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now check to see how many resources you are gaining per second,

Click Toggle Stats button and wait, its that easy

