First update

Update content:

I redrawn all character sketches and added emoticons. You can have basic interaction with NPC now (it's really basic). Added some unimportant NPCs (atmosphere group members, really unimportant). The nightclub has practical functions now (don't get excited).

Regarding bug feedback,provide the following explanation:

I can see the discussion area of STEAM, but I can't reply. I even used VPN, but it didn't work.

So I will respond uniformly to the questions raised in the discussion area in the announcement.

Reply to the question raised in the discussion area about "toilet peeping may get stuck":

After repeated testing and testing on different computers, I did not find this bug and did not use any additional scripts.

My suggestion for this is to update the game runtime content.

I regret that this issue has not been effectively resolved.

Draw a pie:

Still like the old three