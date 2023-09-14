First update

Update content:
- I redrawn all character sketches and added emoticons.
- You can have basic interaction with NPC now (it's really basic).
- Added some unimportant NPCs (atmosphere group members, really unimportant).
- The nightclub has practical functions now (don't get excited).
Regarding bug feedback,provide the following explanation:
I can see the discussion area of STEAM, but I can't reply. I even used VPN, but it didn't work.
So I will respond uniformly to the questions raised in the discussion area in the announcement.
Reply to the question raised in the discussion area about "toilet peeping may get stuck":
After repeated testing and testing on different computers, I did not find this bug and did not use any additional scripts.
My suggestion for this is to update the game runtime content.
I regret that this issue has not been effectively resolved.
Draw a pie:
Still like the old three
- Join multiple languages in the future.
- Join dynamic CG in the future.
- Join more characters in the future.
Changed files in this update