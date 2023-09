IDE v2023.8.1.102 with Runtime v2023.8.1.148

A small update to address some of the commonly-reported issues since the original 2023.8.0 release last week. Amongst other things, it fixes an issue with the online manual not opening at your desired pages, being able to use Alt+F4 in Windows games, and adds support for tilemaps created in-game to use the new tilemap collisions system.

As always, the full release notes are on the pages below:

IDE Notes

Runtime Notes