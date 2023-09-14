Journey Back with the Return of Rome Event!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



This month, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is celebrating the latest DLC – Return of Rome – with an all-new event! Join us as we soldier back to ancient Rome and unlock golden centurion statues, testudo formations, and more! So grab your helmets, strap on those sandals, and don your shiny armor – it’s time for the Return of Rome!

And for a touch of nostalgia, we’ve brought back some famous units and effects you might have missed from Age of Empires: Definitive Edition!

#### 🤍September 6th – September 20th🤍

Return of Rome Event: New Rewards!

NOW through September 20th, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!

Event F.A.Q.

🢂 Q: Do I have to complete the challenges on consecutive days?

While challenges don’t have to be completed on consecutive days, only one challenge can be completed per day.

This means that you will need to play at least five different days to complete all of the challenges.

🢂 Q: When is the last day I can complete the daily challenges?

The Return of Rome Event concludes September 20th.

🢂 Q: What do I do if I accidentally unsubscribe from a special mod?

No problem! All you need to do is click your Profile Icon on the main menu, select Event Mods (under Collection), and then check the unlocked event mod you want to enable!

🢂 Q: How do I change my profile icon?

You can update your profile icon in your profile:

On the main menu, click the Profile Icon next to your name.

next to your name. You should now be in the Profile Icons tab under Collections .

tab under . Select your favorite icon, then click the Select Icon button to lock in your choice.

button to lock in your choice. You’re done!

🢂 Q: How do I download and enable mods?

For information about how to subscribe to and prioritize your mods, visit this article.

Keep It All!

Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live during the event, you’ll get to keep all of the mods and profile icons you’ve achieved! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!

We hope you enjoy this month’s Return of Rome Event!

—The Age of Empires Team

Have You Picked Up Your Copy Yet?

