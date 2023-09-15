Patch 0.5.1 - Void

- New elemental elemental school: Void. This includes 6 new abilities with 11 new upgrades. A video highlighting the new abilities can be viewed here:
- New enemy: Viper. Locks on and sends missiles at players flying through the air, if you see a blue tracking laser, get to the ground!
- New enemy: Jellyfish. A minor threat, but can do damage if in clusters or they go ignored.
- Magnus in the sky. When entering the map room you are shown the moons you visit all orbit around a large gas giant planet. Visual updates have been made so this gas giant will be visible in the sky of these moons on clear days.
- Updated enemy AI to track ice dash clones. While enemies targeted ice clones, they still had their movement track the player. They will now make pathing decisions based on the ice clone (e.g. no more kamikazes running after the player while an ice clone is up).
- Double jump abilities were only triggering after jumping. They have been updated so they can be triggered while in the air, no matter how the player got there (e.g. falling off an ledge).
- Wind jump shafts will be slightly angled in direction of the player's velocity, making them more useful while on the move.
- Strong Terra updates: Now prevents secondary toss until the rock is fully formed, inherits the casters velocity when tossed, and had its base damage increased by 20%.
- Strong Ice updates: Updated max shield absorbed damage 300→600, max damage 350→750. Replaced the increased effect upgrade with one that increases damage absorbed by the shield (allowing it to charge up to full faster).
- Added a lighting effect to highlight friends in multiplayer. This should make it easier to see you allies without adding an obtrusive UI element.
- Device procs would display twice on multi-part spells (e.g. when casting quick wind and when quick wind bursts). All spells have been updated to ensure the proc will trigger only once, making it clear when the proc evaluation is being done.
- New cross reticle option added.
- Improved rally casting to prevent scenarios where the cast was to an invalid area or was interrupted, thus forfeiting the fast for the entire world.
- Several improvements to spell and ability descriptions.
- Many more smaller tweaks, fixes, and enhancements.
The Black Pool update for 15 September 2023
Patch 0.5.1 - Void
Patchnotes via Steam Community
