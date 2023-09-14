Share · View all patches · Build 12190457 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

The team put together a Cosplay Guide for all Victims and Family members.

Our community is full of talented creative types of all kinds, including cosplay artists and we wanted to help them bring The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Victims and Family members to life! Our Graphic Designer, Tanner Chaney, painstakingly catalogued every detail of these characters for your reference in the following Cosplay Guide.

This includes:

High resolution renders of each Victim and Family member

8 angles per character

Detailed character closeups ft. accessories

Color Palette for individual characters

For Family members only: High resolution renders of weapons

You can check it out here: https://www.txchainsawgame.com/hub/cosplay-guide

Thanks to all of our players and we are excited to see your cosplays!