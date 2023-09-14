 Skip to content

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre update for 14 September 2023

The team put together a Cosplay Guide for all Victims and Family members.

Our community is full of talented creative types of all kinds, including cosplay artists and we wanted to help them bring The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Victims and Family members to life! Our Graphic Designer, Tanner Chaney, painstakingly catalogued every detail of these characters for your reference in the following Cosplay Guide.

This includes:

  • High resolution renders of each Victim and Family member

  • 8 angles per character

  • Detailed character closeups ft. accessories

  • Color Palette for individual characters

  • For Family members only: High resolution renders of weapons

You can check it out here: https://www.txchainsawgame.com/hub/cosplay-guide

Thanks to all of our players and we are excited to see your cosplays!

