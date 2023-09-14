 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pumping Simulator 2 update for 14 September 2023

0.1.21

Share · View all patches · Build 12190423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix] AI Improvements
[Fix] Can use cash register with equipments
[Fix] Can use cash register with pickables
[Fix] Case Drop refresh bug
[Fix] Sometimes sleeping screen opens early
[Fix] When you take down a worker, text stay on screen
[Fix] Trash bin sockets on markets stay off ground
[Changed] Dirt materials visibility improved
[Changed] Visual changes on materials for reflection
[Changed] Trash bin max count increased
[Changed] Shelf max item counts increased
[Changed] Quality of life improvements on inventory shortcuts
[Changed] Grocery textures changed with new ones
[Changed] Mother mental decrease rate decreased
[Changed] Girlfriend love decrease rate decreased
[Changed] Vehicles 3d sound max range increased
[Changed] Save slot selection image changed for better visibility
[Added] Trash bin socket added to level 1 toilet

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link