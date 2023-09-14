[Fix] AI Improvements

[Fix] Can use cash register with equipments

[Fix] Can use cash register with pickables

[Fix] Case Drop refresh bug

[Fix] Sometimes sleeping screen opens early

[Fix] When you take down a worker, text stay on screen

[Fix] Trash bin sockets on markets stay off ground

[Changed] Dirt materials visibility improved

[Changed] Visual changes on materials for reflection

[Changed] Trash bin max count increased

[Changed] Shelf max item counts increased

[Changed] Quality of life improvements on inventory shortcuts

[Changed] Grocery textures changed with new ones

[Changed] Mother mental decrease rate decreased

[Changed] Girlfriend love decrease rate decreased

[Changed] Vehicles 3d sound max range increased

[Changed] Save slot selection image changed for better visibility

[Added] Trash bin socket added to level 1 toilet