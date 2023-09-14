 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Let Them Fall update for 14 September 2023

Hotfix Update v.0.9.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12190335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

After analyzing the reported bugs and numerous tests, I have made improvements to the game code to prevent errors during saving and loading the game.

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Game state not saving
  • Game state loading freezing
  • Finished objects getting stuck in the saw
  • Red building ghost disappearing after building attempt
  • Old green building ghost displaying when changing the direction of the conveyor belt
  • Movement and rotation of an object transferred from the previous incarnation being removed after it is dropped by a miner

Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1547441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link