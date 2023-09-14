Hotfix Update v.0.9.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12190335 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

After analyzing the reported bugs and numerous tests, I have made improvements to the game code to prevent errors during saving and loading the game.

The following bugs have been fixed:

Game state not saving

Game state loading freezing

Finished objects getting stuck in the saw

Red building ghost disappearing after building attempt

Old green building ghost displaying when changing the direction of the conveyor belt

Movement and rotation of an object transferred from the previous incarnation being removed after it is dropped by a miner

Thank you for your understanding and patience.