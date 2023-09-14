Hotfix Update v.0.9.6.4

Hi everyone!
After analyzing the reported bugs and numerous tests, I have made improvements to the game code to prevent errors during saving and loading the game.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- Game state not saving
- Game state loading freezing
- Finished objects getting stuck in the saw
- Red building ghost disappearing after building attempt
- Old green building ghost displaying when changing the direction of the conveyor belt
- Movement and rotation of an object transferred from the previous incarnation being removed after it is dropped by a miner
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Changed files in this update