New Tracks: Dramatic Transformation🌪

Your Newest Challenger - Mother Nature

You face off against an opponent like no other - the unpredictable and capricious force of nature itself

Overcast

Welcome to the Overcast track, where the weather has undergone a dramatic transformation, rendering the once-familiar landscape unrecognizable. Dark, brooding clouds gather overhead, illuminated only by the brilliant flashes of lightning that pierce the layers of the atmosphere.

Cerberus

On the Cerberus track, the atmosphere transforms once again. The race continues under the blinding rays of spotlights that pierce the darkness. Scarlet flashes of fire streak across the track, making every twist and turn a mesmerizing spectacle.

Wharf

On the Warf track, the heavens themselves seem to conspire against you. Thick, swirling fog envelopes the surroundings, casting an eerie and mystical atmosphere over the race.

As you navigate these ever-changing conditions, familiar turns become new challenges.

So, gear up and get ready to embrace a new dimension of competition.

Meet your new opponent - the weather, and let's take flight into the unknown, where every race is an unforgettable adventure.

Yours ever,

Xocus