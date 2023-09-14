 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 14 September 2023

New Water Truck and some corrections / adjustments 1.33

Share · View all patches · Build 12190262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Water Truck!

Can store 100 000L and loading time is 1000L/s
It's available to buy in Port.

  • Quest corrections for new Plants Grower
  • Quest for buying materials can be now completed using ordering from Material Depot
  • Water trailer doesn't have In/Out button anymore - in water towers around the map you can fill it and in Water Silo that you build on property you will only store to simplify loading/unloading process - same for Water Truck.
  • Water load/unload is now 1000L/s to lower the time needed to fill the containers.
  • Water Trailer can store more contents

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2019921 Depot 2019921
