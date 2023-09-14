New Water Truck and some corrections / adjustments 1.33

New Water Truck!
Can store 100 000L and loading time is 1000L/s
It's available to buy in Port.
- Quest corrections for new Plants Grower
- Quest for buying materials can be now completed using ordering from Material Depot
- Water trailer doesn't have In/Out button anymore - in water towers around the map you can fill it and in Water Silo that you build on property you will only store to simplify loading/unloading process - same for Water Truck.
- Water load/unload is now 1000L/s to lower the time needed to fill the containers.
- Water Trailer can store more contents
