Yet more increased download size! This update adds the full “Cluck of the Dark Side” episode to CIU, directly playable from your Profile screen. This is a temporary and experimental feature, so enjoy it while you can, and report bugs here.

Also, additional seasonal theming changes and a slew of other little improvements – check the full changelog for details.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-138/30367