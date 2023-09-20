[Sep.20] Update Log

Changes:
- New model classification for default display quality;
- New Mythical Mode;
- New rulebook;
- New music sound effects;
- Added some tips in combat;
- Adjusted the balance (stats and descriptions) of Geos;
- Adjusted the tutorial process;
- Adjusted the acquisition of Chest;
- Optimized the art resources of Swamp Geos;
- Optimized Geo Collection;
- Optimized homepage display;
- Optimized the display of Gold in the game;
- Optimized some special effects;
- Fixed high-priority bugs.
Detailed Geo Updates
New Geos:
- Timely Bird: Tier-3 Neutral, 2/2. Boost→If you failed the last combat, give your other Geos +2/+2 permanently.
- Squeaky: Tier-3 Neutral, 3/3. Boost→Discover a Geo from Tier-3.
- Frost King: Tier-8 ALL, 12/8. Fuse. When it attacks, deal elemental DMG equal to its ATK to 2 random enemies.
- Go Snail: Tier-2 Swamp, 2/5. When you refresh the Store, gain +1/+1 permanently.
- Gentle Phanpy: Tier-2 Plain, 2/3. When it attacks, gain +2/+2.
Geo Adjustments:
- B-Robo Rat: 1/2, Taunt. When you upgrade the Store, gain 2 Gold Bags (Small).
- Lots-of-Bugs: 2/3. When friendly Taunt Geo is attacked, give it +2/+1.
- Gold Chain: 1/2. Boost→Give you 2 items that give Geos +1/+1 and Taunt.
- Spiritual Rac'Dog: Now it is in Tier 2, 3/5, and it has Taunt now.
- Puppetmaster: Slay. Start of Combat→Manipulate a random enemy.
- Scout Fly: 2/3. The number of Geo in effect for a lucky refresh has now changed to 1.
- Frog Wizard (Former Go Snail): Now it is in Tier 4. Boost→Give Swamp in the Store +2/+2 for the rest of the game.
- Toad Master: Now it has Taunt.
- C'yalater: Now it is a Tier-3 Geo with stats 4/1.
- Old Kamilion: Now it is Roar(3).
- Brave Hippo: Stats are raised to 5/5 now.
- The Flash: Stats are reduced to 4/4 now.
- Old Rascal: Sell this Geo→Discover 3 Geos from Tier-6.
- Raggae Rhino: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 3/2.
- Zealous Zebra: Now it is in Tier 4 with stats 3/5. When you refresh the Store, give 2 friendly Plain +2/+2 permanently.
- Flathead: Now with stats 6/10. Boost→Make a Geo golden, and give it +10/+10 permanently.
- Ice Pioneer: Boost→Add a Boost Geo to the Store and freeze it.
- Snow Mammam: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 3/3. When you deploy a Geo from Tier-3, gain +2/+2 permanently.
- Big Headwig: The effect can be triggered on itself now.
- Grandpa Wal': Shell. After a friendly Shell vanishes, give its neighbors +2/+2.
- Hammer: Stats are raised to 6/5 now.
- Feral Horn: Stats are raised to 6/8 now.
- Emperor: Adjusted skill trigger timing to "when you trigger Boost".
- Conch Guy: No longer has Revive. Stats are raised to 1/4 now.
- Lil' Bro Crab: No longer has Taunt, now it has Revive. Now it is added to the Store in Tier 1 with stats 2/1.
- Magical Ladybug: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 5/2. Ash→Summon a random Geo from Tier 3.
- Bombomb Snail: Now it is Roar(3).
- Finger Burnin' Good: Now it has Taunt.
- Rock Rhino (Former Rhino, the Rock): Now it is in Tier 4 with stats 6/2. Effects can be triggered when transformed now.
- Juicy Slipper: Zap(1)→Deal 6 elemental DMG to a random enemy. Increase friendly elemental DMG by 2 this turn.
- Claw Hunter: End of Recruit→Give 3 friendly Lair +1 ATK permanently.
- Horn Baby: Stats now changed to 3/1. Now it has Deathdefy.
- Iron General: The effect is now adjusted to take effect on 3 random Geos in the store.
- Chrysalis Virgin: Now it is Roar(3).
- Beetle Guardian: Stats are greatly raised to 8/10 now.
- Piggy Skull: Summon a Piggy Pop with Taunt now.
- Dark Thorn: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 4/2.
- Squirrie: Now it is in Tier 4 with stats 6/3.
- Jungle King: Ranged. Boost→Choose a Geo, gain ATK equal to the chosen Geo.
- The cost of upgrading the Store to Tier-5 and Tier-6 are reduced by 1 now.
Changes to the names of some heroes:
T'alkyrja → Goll
Rhi'phaestus → Vulcan
Zhu Yanzai → Yan
Susanno → Suzo
S'thena → Elyse
C'oki → Loki
Fuzichu → Fuzi
Changed files in this update