Fight! Olyn Island update for 20 September 2023

[Sep.20] Update Log

Fight! Olyn Island update for 20 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. New model classification for default display quality;
  2. New Mythical Mode;
  3. New rulebook;
  4. New music sound effects;
  5. Added some tips in combat;
  6. Adjusted the balance (stats and descriptions) of Geos;
  7. Adjusted the tutorial process;
  8. Adjusted the acquisition of Chest;
  9. Optimized the art resources of Swamp Geos;
  10. Optimized Geo Collection;
  11. Optimized homepage display;
  12. Optimized the display of Gold in the game;
  13. Optimized some special effects;
  14. Fixed high-priority bugs.

Detailed Geo Updates

New Geos:

  1. Timely Bird: Tier-3 Neutral, 2/2. Boost→If you failed the last combat, give your other Geos +2/+2 permanently.
  2. Squeaky: Tier-3 Neutral, 3/3. Boost→Discover a Geo from Tier-3.
  3. Frost King: Tier-8 ALL, 12/8. Fuse. When it attacks, deal elemental DMG equal to its ATK to 2 random enemies.
  4. Go Snail: Tier-2 Swamp, 2/5. When you refresh the Store, gain +1/+1 permanently.
  5. Gentle Phanpy: Tier-2 Plain, 2/3. When it attacks, gain +2/+2.

Geo Adjustments:

  1. B-Robo Rat: 1/2, Taunt. When you upgrade the Store, gain 2 Gold Bags (Small).
  2. Lots-of-Bugs: 2/3. When friendly Taunt Geo is attacked, give it +2/+1.
  3. Gold Chain: 1/2. Boost→Give you 2 items that give Geos +1/+1 and Taunt.
  4. Spiritual Rac'Dog: Now it is in Tier 2, 3/5, and it has Taunt now.
  5. Puppetmaster: Slay. Start of Combat→Manipulate a random enemy.
  6. Scout Fly: 2/3. The number of Geo in effect for a lucky refresh has now changed to 1.
  7. Frog Wizard (Former Go Snail): Now it is in Tier 4. Boost→Give Swamp in the Store +2/+2 for the rest of the game.
  8. Toad Master: Now it has Taunt.
  9. C'yalater: Now it is a Tier-3 Geo with stats 4/1.
  10. Old Kamilion: Now it is Roar(3).
  11. Brave Hippo: Stats are raised to 5/5 now.
  12. The Flash: Stats are reduced to 4/4 now.
  13. Old Rascal: Sell this Geo→Discover 3 Geos from Tier-6.
  14. Raggae Rhino: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 3/2.
  15. Zealous Zebra: Now it is in Tier 4 with stats 3/5. When you refresh the Store, give 2 friendly Plain +2/+2 permanently.
  16. Flathead: Now with stats 6/10. Boost→Make a Geo golden, and give it +10/+10 permanently.
  17. Ice Pioneer: Boost→Add a Boost Geo to the Store and freeze it.
  18. Snow Mammam: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 3/3. When you deploy a Geo from Tier-3, gain +2/+2 permanently.
  19. Big Headwig: The effect can be triggered on itself now.
  20. Grandpa Wal': Shell. After a friendly Shell vanishes, give its neighbors +2/+2.
  21. Hammer: Stats are raised to 6/5 now.
  22. Feral Horn: Stats are raised to 6/8 now.
  23. Emperor: Adjusted skill trigger timing to "when you trigger Boost".
  24. Conch Guy: No longer has Revive. Stats are raised to 1/4 now.
  25. Lil' Bro Crab: No longer has Taunt, now it has Revive. Now it is added to the Store in Tier 1 with stats 2/1.
  26. Magical Ladybug: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 5/2. Ash→Summon a random Geo from Tier 3.
  27. Bombomb Snail: Now it is Roar(3).
  28. Finger Burnin' Good: Now it has Taunt.
  29. Rock Rhino (Former Rhino, the Rock): Now it is in Tier 4 with stats 6/2. Effects can be triggered when transformed now.
  30. Juicy Slipper: Zap(1)→Deal 6 elemental DMG to a random enemy. Increase friendly elemental DMG by 2 this turn.
  31. Claw Hunter: End of Recruit→Give 3 friendly Lair +1 ATK permanently.
  32. Horn Baby: Stats now changed to 3/1. Now it has Deathdefy.
  33. Iron General: The effect is now adjusted to take effect on 3 random Geos in the store.
  34. Chrysalis Virgin: Now it is Roar(3).
  35. Beetle Guardian: Stats are greatly raised to 8/10 now.
  36. Piggy Skull: Summon a Piggy Pop with Taunt now.
  37. Dark Thorn: Now it is in Tier 3 with stats 4/2.
  38. Squirrie: Now it is in Tier 4 with stats 6/3.
  39. Jungle King: Ranged. Boost→Choose a Geo, gain ATK equal to the chosen Geo.
  • The cost of upgrading the Store to Tier-5 and Tier-6 are reduced by 1 now.

Changes to the names of some heroes:
T'alkyrja → Goll
Rhi'phaestus → Vulcan
Zhu Yanzai → Yan
Susanno → Suzo
S'thena → Elyse
C'oki → Loki
Fuzichu → Fuzi

