Hotfix 1.15.11

1.15.11 brings:```UPDATE: Localizations (de: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui)

UPDATE: Non-acting auto signal can be cleared with secondary action

FIX: Accept train task description has no localization

FIX: Autoblock & Platform sensors considered also signals acting from opposite direction valid

FIX: FPS drop in the unlock automatic routing chapter in the tutorial

FIX: Penalization for entering occupied segment was charged when reusing a train that would enter occupied segment if it were reversed

FIX: Rush Hour Challenge initiated from Story of Jozic did not conclude if reloaded from save

FIX: Sensors on Autoblocks & Platforms did not recognise signals built later

FIX: Signal built in Autoblock endpoint in Play mode (i.e. outside Editor) was locked (not removable) once built```