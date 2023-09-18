 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 18 September 2023

Hotfix 1.15.11

Rail Route update for 18 September 2023

Hotfix 1.15.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Do you want something more fresh? Have a look at our unstable version!

1.15.11 brings:```UPDATE: Localizations (de: research, tutorials, ui; no: ui)
UPDATE: Non-acting auto signal can be cleared with secondary action

FIX: Accept train task description has no localization
FIX: Autoblock & Platform sensors considered also signals acting from opposite direction valid
FIX: FPS drop in the unlock automatic routing chapter in the tutorial
FIX: Penalization for entering occupied segment was charged when reusing a train that would enter occupied segment if it were reversed
FIX: Rush Hour Challenge initiated from Story of Jozic did not conclude if reloaded from save
FIX: Sensors on Autoblocks & Platforms did not recognise signals built later
FIX: Signal built in Autoblock endpoint in Play mode (i.e. outside Editor) was locked (not removable) once built```

