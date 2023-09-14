Version 2.0

Completly new design

Perhaps the biggest news of them all is I made complely new design for everything.

Everything is fresh and feels good.

Enemies

Besides the remade I also implemented new/deleted old enemies.

Bozz & Water have the new enemies!

Hint: Orca!!!

Highscore

This feature was a obvoius one but its finally implemented.

Your highscore get saved and will be the same when you open your game again.

Customize

A new feature is you can finally customize your Runscore character to a specific pattern.

However you need to be a specific level to unlock it.

XP / Level

Yeah that's right!

You can level up now, how? by eliminating enemies!

Different enemies give different xp.

The question is "What is the max Level?"

And im happy to announce Runscore dosent have a max level!

The highest level in terms of customize is 1523 but thats for now.

Why 1523? I'm from Sweden, you figure the rest out;)

I have big plans for the customzie tab overall!:)

[u]Secret/u]

Yeah thats right, it exist a secret!

Can you find it?

A new gamemode??:)

What happens next?

This game is far from being consider done.

However it makes a good "new" starting ground to work on.

You can check my Trello where I update my what I currently working on etc.

Here is the link: https://trello.com/b/p7UdDjff/runscore