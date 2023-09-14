The Free Weekend is here + some other cool stuff!

Howdy Friends,

Our Free Weekend is LIVE! This offers a fantastic opportunity for everyone and anyone to jump into Friends vs Friends between now and September 19th to play our game FOR FREE.

Tell your friends. Tell your family. Heck, go tell the person serving you a coffee. We want the world to know and to share in the fun all of ya'll have already been having.

Alongside the Free Weekend going live, we've added a bunch of new things to Friends vs Friends for you to see and do. We've even dropped a little tease for what's coming next....

Wired Wrecks, our first Premium Expansion, is coming to Friends vs Friends this October! If you own the Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll get that included alongside Premium Expansion 2 when that goes live. But we'll be talking about that a lot more in tomorrow's Buddy's Bulletin.

For today, you'll see Gas Station added for everyone. In fact, the above trailer gives you a pretty good look at what that's like to play on.

We've also provided some new cosmetics for Donnie B to unlock and earn. And this goes hand-in-hand with long-awaited AntiCheat functionality which has been implemented into the game.

Finally, we've added a further dose of balance updates and tweaks to refine the overall experience. The full changelog is shared below.

We truly hope you have the best time out there. A lot of love, hard work and energy has gone into every single one of our updates since launch as we prepare for this huge event!

And if you are having a great time, why stop after the Free Weekend is over? Friends vs Friends is on its deepest discount yet - 50% OFF - which means there's never been a better time to dive in. Especially with Wired Wrecks coming this October.

Thank you for all your support, Friend-os, we love you! Now go out and there, fill your boots, and shuffle some decks.

Brainwash Gang and Raw Fury

Changelog

NEW STUFF

Easy AntiCheat implemented for better cheat detection

New map: Gas Station

New Donnie B. skin

New Donnie B. card back

New Donnie B. keychain

BALANCE CHANGES

Invisible card is now temporal, lasting 10 seconds or until your first attack

Profaner card now takes random cards from your Graveyard, not the last ones used

Players are now immortal during the Nuke transition to avoid exploits similar to Hot Potato + Parley

BUG FIXES