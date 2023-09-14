Update, Version 20230914





English

[Character Customization]Added a new playable male character variation.

[Weapon Enhancement]Added a sound effect when enhancing a weapon.

[Weapon Enhancement]Added a level-up animation when a weapon gains a level via enhancement.

[Weapon Enhancement]The level-up animation can be canceled if you are in a hurry.

Window_EnhancementUITopWindow now has its icon coordinates accessible by other classes.

The drawing-axis value of sprite animation and sprite damage animation is now based on the drawing-axis value of the sprite itself instead of a fixed value.

简体中文

【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性角色造型。

【武器强化系统】在强化武器时加入了一个音效。

【武器强化系统】在武器经过强化升级时加入了一个动画效果。

【武器强化系统】如果赶时间的话，升级的动画可以通过按键取消。

Window_EnhancementUITopWindow的图标坐标现在可以被其它类公开访问。

精灵图动画和损坏动画上的绘制轴数值现在基于精灵图本身的绘制轴坐标而非一个固定数值。

