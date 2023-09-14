September 14 (Thur) update - Velina’s room motion update

○The following start and end motions are added in Velina’s room.
- Shower motion
- Lying down motion in the bathtub
- Sitting motion on a chair
- Leaning motion against a streetlight
- Basking motion in the fireplace
- Motion to appreciate picture
- Motion of scanning the bookshelf
- Lying down motion on bed
- Motion of playing the piano
○Others
- Velina is modified to make it more natural when playing motion.
- Fixed an issue where the shower water stream followed Velina in certain situations.
Changed files in this update