Vampire Mansion update for 14 September 2023

September 14 (Thur) update - Velina’s room motion update

○The following start and end motions are added in Velina’s room.

  • Shower motion
  • Lying down motion in the bathtub
  • Sitting motion on a chair
  • Leaning motion against a streetlight
  • Basking motion in the fireplace
  • Motion to appreciate picture
  • Motion of scanning the bookshelf
  • Lying down motion on bed
  • Motion of playing the piano

○Others

  • Velina is modified to make it more natural when playing motion.
  • Fixed an issue where the shower water stream followed Velina in certain situations.

