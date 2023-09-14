 Skip to content

Spirits Abyss update for 14 September 2023

Patch v15.2

Patch v15.2

Build 12189744

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Escape Menu: Exiting a game mode during a room transition could cause issues.
  • HUD: The durability bar of an equipped gear item could show as full when at very low durability.
  • Undying Pilgrimage: During the Death's Tithe stage a lot of mercenaries would spawn.
  • Clashful Cards: If either player's cards were all killed then it would cause a soft-lock.
  • Clashful Cards - Escape Menu: Doing a Quick Restart could restart you in another game mode.
  • Cabin Reminiscel: Exiting back to the Hub would cause a soft-lock.
  • Soul Survivor: Exiting back to the Hub would spawn you in the ground.
  • Soul Survivor: Part of the statue on the Game Over screen was in the wrong position.
  • The screen effect used when eating the Bizarre Mushroom item or playing the Glitchmoria Realm Trial was showing at a small resolution.
  • Blood Moon Trials: Exiting to the Hub wouldn't reset the current trial (could cause issues if you were playing trials like Glitchmoria).
  • Blood Moon Trials: Doing a Quick Restart may not fully restart the trial (eg countdowns wouldn't reset).
  • Gamester Boutique sub-stage: The dealer where you can sell your Cards for Hearts could cause a crash and selling them wouldn't remove them from your Compendium.
  • Abyssaletto special room: The game wasn't covering the entire screen.
  • Tarot special room: Some of its text could appear offscreen.
  • Rocketeer Jetpack item: This wasn't being used when holding the Jump button if you have the Warlock's Drift Shard clan relic.
  • Gravetender enemy: He could spawn holding a Rusty key during an Abysm Challenge.

