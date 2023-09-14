 Skip to content

Prophet: Prologue update for 14 September 2023

Prophet: Prologue patch 01

Share · View all patches · Build 12189668

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added art to differentiate this game from the future game entitled "Prophet"
  • fixed some enemy AI
  • added more tutorial popups
  • repositioned enemies
  • general game flow fixes
  • made combo window for 1H attack smaller to stop attacks from feeling spammy

