- added art to differentiate this game from the future game entitled "Prophet"
- fixed some enemy AI
- added more tutorial popups
- repositioned enemies
- general game flow fixes
- made combo window for 1H attack smaller to stop attacks from feeling spammy
Prophet: Prologue update for 14 September 2023
Prophet: Prologue patch 01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update