Nock - Levels, OUT NOW!

We've taken Nock to the next level by introducing 45 thrilling obstacle courses spread across 5 circuits. This marks the most significant expansion to Nock to date. You can locate these new challenges via the doors right in the heart of the park. Go, go, go!

v1.10.0 - LEVELS

LEVELS is a whole new way to play, transport yourself from the social lobby through one of 6 doorways to test your abilities, compete for the best times or highest scores in 4 brand new leaderboards!

New GameMode LEVELS in the Social Lobby

5 Unique worlds to challenge

Bonus Marathon run - how fast can you complete them all?

Global and Weekly leaderboards - fastest time, least arrows, least falls, highest score.

Change your loadout without leaving Airside Park

Change your room code without leaving Airside Park

Push To Talk and Mute All buttons in the pause menu are fixed

Improvements to netcode

Normal Team