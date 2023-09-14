Nock - Levels, OUT NOW!

We've taken Nock to the next level by introducing 45 thrilling obstacle courses spread across 5 circuits. This marks the most significant expansion to Nock to date. You can locate these new challenges via the doors right in the heart of the park. Go, go, go!
v1.10.0 - LEVELS
LEVELS is a whole new way to play, transport yourself from the social lobby through one of 6 doorways to test your abilities, compete for the best times or highest scores in 4 brand new leaderboards!
- New GameMode LEVELS in the Social Lobby
- 5 Unique worlds to challenge
- Bonus Marathon run - how fast can you complete them all?
- Global and Weekly leaderboards - fastest time, least arrows, least falls, highest score.
- Change your loadout without leaving Airside Park
- Change your room code without leaving Airside Park
- Push To Talk and Mute All buttons in the pause menu are fixed
- Improvements to netcode
Normal Team