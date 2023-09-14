 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nock update for 14 September 2023

Nock - Levels, OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12189637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've taken Nock to the next level by introducing 45 thrilling obstacle courses spread across 5 circuits. This marks the most significant expansion to Nock to date. You can locate these new challenges via the doors right in the heart of the park. Go, go, go!

v1.10.0 - LEVELS

LEVELS is a whole new way to play, transport yourself from the social lobby through one of 6 doorways to test your abilities, compete for the best times or highest scores in 4 brand new leaderboards!

  • New GameMode LEVELS in the Social Lobby
  • 5 Unique worlds to challenge
  • Bonus Marathon run - how fast can you complete them all?
  • Global and Weekly leaderboards - fastest time, least arrows, least falls, highest score.
  • Change your loadout without leaving Airside Park
  • Change your room code without leaving Airside Park
  • Push To Talk and Mute All buttons in the pause menu are fixed
  • Improvements to netcode

Normal Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link