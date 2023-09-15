The Last Veggies Update 0.7.8.5

Hi Players,

in the last two weeks I have been working on the UI of the Menus and the Player HUD itself to make everything more clear and easy to understand. I have changed some controls for the gamepad and the way you interact with the menus and shops while using the gamepad. It should be much easier now and it should be way more fun!

Furthermore I have made some improvements in the Tutorial and every Player has to play the Tutorial again before heading out to fight Monsters! Some Bugs have been fixed and the next bigger Update is set for the 16th of October. Maybe with some new content again! Stay tuned.

I wish you all a great weekend! ːsteamhappyː

Fixes, Changes and More

Fixes:

Mr. Veggie

fixed a bug with the veggie superpowers

Tutorial:

fixed a bug where the last screen was not showing correctly and had no graphics

Changes:

Main Menu:

complete UI change

from buttons to panels eveerything is new and looks better

easy navigation and easy to understand

Pause Menu:

complete UI change

from buttons to panels eveerything is new and looks better

easy navigation and easy to understand

Shop:

changed the look of the shop

added button descriptions and Gamepad Navigation

Player HUD:

changed some graphics and made the icons for gadgets and specials way smaller to give some more screenspace

Ongoing: