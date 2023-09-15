 Skip to content

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Playtest Update 1.0.30

🔨Minor Improvements:

  • The buttons for unvisited ports now have a dimmed color
  • Polished the layout for ETA time texts in all languages
  • Implemented a 3-second delay after transitioning to the travel scene before allowing quick interaction to prevent a specific crash issue that occurs when switching scenes too rapidly

🐞Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed heatmap bad pixel projection
  • Made ShipInformation-Panel more accurate
  • Fixed another random crash after battle

