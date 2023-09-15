Playtest Update 1.0.30
🔨Minor Improvements:
- The buttons for unvisited ports now have a dimmed color
- Polished the layout for ETA time texts in all languages
- Implemented a 3-second delay after transitioning to the travel scene before allowing quick interaction to prevent a specific crash issue that occurs when switching scenes too rapidly
🐞Bug Fixes:
- Fixed heatmap bad pixel projection
- Made ShipInformation-Panel more accurate
- Fixed another random crash after battle
Changed files in this update