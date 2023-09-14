Kansas - Hutchinson: World's Biggest Silos

One of the cities to explore in the upcoming Kansas DLC for American Truck Simulator will be Hutchinson. The city is a true hidden gem with a rich history and streets that once thrived thanks to the salt mining industry.



Hutchinson traces its history back to the late 19th century when it was founded in 1871. The city's growth was closely tied to the expansion of the railroad, as it became a strategic railhead for a number of important companies. This transportation connection facilitated the movement of people, goods, and agricultural products in and out of the region, contributing to Hutchinson's early prosperity.





One crucial moment in Hutchinson's history was the discovery of vast underground salt deposits in the late 19th century. This discovery led to the establishment of a thriving salt mining industry, earning the city its nickname "Salt City." The salt mines became a significant economic driver for the area, and over the years, Hutchinson has evolved into a diverse and vibrant community, combining its agricultural heritage with modern attractions.







One of those modern attractions is some of the largest grain elevators and silos in the world. These massive structures play a crucial role in the region's agricultural industry, as they are used for the storage and distribution of grain, particularly wheat and corn. And, most importantly, the in-game Hutchinson will boast the World's Largest Grain Elevator, an iconic landmark that you can't miss. Towering over the landscape, it's a sight to behold as you haul your cargo through this city.







If you are excited to check out the wonderful city of Hutchinson in Kansas DLC, make sure to let us know by adding the map expansion to your Steam Wishlist. And, to always be up to speed with all the latest news, follow us on social media (X/Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok) and never miss out on any important updates regarding this project.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2298430/American_Truck_Simulator__Kansas/