Summum Aeterna Final Release

New content and improvements included in v1.0 of Summum Aeterna

Seeds and genes:

Many of the existing genes have been redesigned to adjust to the new difficulty progression system

The algorithm for assigning genes to seeds has been modified to adjust to the new difficulty scaling system

The difficulty scaling algorithm based on seed level has been modified to adjust it

New type of Seed: "Random Seed"

The worlds created by germinating these seeds are affected by the "Cause" Gene, which will greatly increase the luck of the King according to its rarity, and by the "Effect" Gene, which will increase the level progression of enemies, making them even more lethal. In addition, all aspects of the seed (Genes, enemies, and worlds) will be completely random and will be modified at their own will during the game.

New genes listed below have been included

New genes:

Gemological: Upgrade a gem every x levels of Chaos

Sharp: More % damage with swords

Lethal Slash: More % damage with scythes

Piercing: More % damage with guns

Truce: More % healing when defeating bosses

Weakening: Enemies weaken

Strengthening: Enemies are immune to weakness

Antifreeze: Enemies are immune to freezing

Coagulant: Enemies are immune to bleeding out

Fireproof Enemies are immune to fire

Antidote: Enemies are immune to poison

New world:

Added the final definitive world for Summum Aeterna: "Cosmic Vessel"

The King of Darkness must delve into the depths of an environment that gives off a mysterious yet familiar aura, where the walls pulsate and evil in its purest form awaits the arrival of a champion.

New enemies:

Arterial Basophil

Retroviruses

Infection Globule

Arthropoid

Intravenous Sentinel

Symbiotic Ganglion

Primary Tumor

New boss:

A new boss has been added, it is the definitive final enemy, the one who will conclude the adventure contained in a seed.

His identity is a mystery, but his power is unimaginable. The King of Darkness will not be able to escape from his clutches, because the beast has awakened, and is thirsty for revenge.

Equipment:

A new "Equipment" system has been included

During your adventures you will now find different pieces of armor equipped with statistical improvements, in addition, each piece belongs to a collection and by equipping multiple pieces from the same collection you will unlock new and incredible powers.

New NPC:

New NPC Available "Alfred, at the service of his majesty"

The best tailor in Aeterna always ready to put at the disposal of the King of Darkness his knowledge of elegance, fashion and, above all, effectiveness in combat.

Altered states:

The operation of altered states has been redesigned so that their damage is more relevant

2 new altered states have been added:

Corruption

Sacred

Gems:

The operation of some gems has been adjusted and redesigned to adapt them to the new progression system

3 new gems have been added:

Inferno: Adds fire damage charges

Bloody: Adds charges of bleeding damage

Toxic: Adds charges of poison damage

New weapons:

The operation of some weapons has been adjusted and redesigned to adapt them to the new progression system

3 new weapons have been added:

Inquisitor: A sword forged to punish heretics and convert pagans, wielded by the leader of a now-extinct religious order.

Anathema: A scythe bathed in the blood of a martyr and blessed by the Worshipers of Chaos. A cursed weapon, for less civilized times.

Argentum: This devastating weapon belonged to the most famous vampire hunter, until the lords of the night gouged out his eyes and emptied his veins.

Game progress:

The difficulty system has been redesigned by further adjusting the scaling and difficulty curve, thanks to these new adjustments now all the game content will be accessible to any type of player, from the most casual to the most hardcore, maintaining still its essence and always posing a challenge for each of them.

A new currency "Crimson Core" has been included which is used to upgrade equipment.

The final reward system has been redesigned to more fairly reward players based on their progress through the worlds.

New improvements have been added to the Fountain of the Two Crowns:

Probability by Supercritical

Longevity II

Added new improvements to the Ancient Tree:

Vial Plus

Seed Plus

Plus Equipment

Changed how the Wheel of Death works. Now they do not give the blessing and the special gift at the same time. First you must fulfill the condition to remove the curse and thus receive the blessing of Your Deathness.

Adjusted the spawning of some curses (such as "die with one hit") to fit higher rarities.

3 new special gifts have been added:

Obtain a Guardian Angel (or several)

Increase your supercritical chance

Increase your maximum life

Feats:

The feat system has been added, through it you can keep track of the milestones achieved by the King of Darkness and fight to achieve the most difficult ones. There are more than 150, so you have a lot of work to do...

Gameplay:

The in-game UI has been redesigned to improve visibility and to make it cooler.

An "overlay" map has been included as a new in-game functionality

The run summary menu has been redesigned, dividing it into 2 sections:

Combat Token: current weapon, current equipment and summary of statistics

Seed Token: ongoing events (curses, wishes), seed progress, seed information (genes, level)

Big game-wide performance improvements have been implemented.

The performance options system has been improved so that each of them better adjust the settings.

Available languages:

Spanish

English

French

German

Italian

Russian

Simplified Chinese)

Traditional Chinese)

Korean

Japanese

Portuguese (Brazil)

The most important changes, improvements and additions are listed here. Dozens of modifications have been made, so many that detailing them would take a lot, and we don't want to waste your time...

Enjoy the adventures of the King of Darkness! Thanks a lot for your support :)