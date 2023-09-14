Calling All Wizard Apprentices and Adventurers 🌟

Exciting news for everyone who can't wait to walk the magical halls of Greifenstein Academy! Our highly anticipated game, "Spells & Secrets," is nearing its release, and we're thrilled to invite you to get an exclusive early look into our magical world 🪄.

How Can I Participate in the Playtest? 🎮

We're conducting a limited Playtest on Steam. To join in, all you have to do is visit our Steam Store page and click the button to apply for the Playtest. Spots are limited, so don't hesitate—apply as soon as possible!

What's Next? 📅



All selected participants will gain access to the beta between September 18th and 24th. After the beta phase, we'll analyze all the collected data and your feedback to make final improvements and adjustments. Don't miss this opportunity to have a real impact on the development of "Spells & Secrets"!



How Do I Report to You? 📝



Please use the in-game reporting feature. To do this, press F1 during gameplay. This will generate a report file on your PC desktop, and an online form will open in your browser. Use this feature especially for reporting errors/bugs. Additionally, we ask you to fill out the following survey**, as it's an extra way for you to share your gameplay experience with us.

Join Our Discord Community 🗨️



Don't forget, we also have an active Discord server where we invite not only the testers but also all fans of "Spells & Secrets" to join! It's a great place to discuss your experiences, share your magical discoveries, and provide direct feedback to our team. Plus, it's a fantastic way to connect with fellow wizards and adventurers. Click here** to join us now and be a part of our growing magical community! 🌌

We can't wait to welcome you all to Greifenstein Academy 🏰 and are excited to see the magical adventures you'll embark on.

No more stream restriction

With the release of the demo and the upcoming beta, we are lifting the streaming restriction. Watching you play has been incredibly helpful in improving the game. To all content creators out there, let's dive in and showcase Spells & Secrets!

Best regards, your rokaplay & Alchemist Interacive Team