 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mission: Space update for 14 September 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12189130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have become aware of a few bugs and have now fixed them to give players a better gaming experience. The following things have been fixed: Saving data (New save method), Negative money balance, Quests were not loading, X-eno class shield was indestructible.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link