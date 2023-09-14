We have become aware of a few bugs and have now fixed them to give players a better gaming experience. The following things have been fixed: Saving data (New save method), Negative money balance, Quests were not loading, X-eno class shield was indestructible.
Mission: Space update for 14 September 2023
Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
