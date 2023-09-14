 Skip to content

Sunrise's Order update for 14 September 2023

It's time to put on your overalls

Share · View all patches · Build 12189077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hip Hip Hooray! 🙌

Sunrise's Order is now available in early access! 🥳

We'd like to take this opportunity to unveil our new trailer. 🎬

This is an incredibly exciting, but also stressful, time. Our project, the fruit of our hard work, our first game. 🎮 As a small team of 2, it's a memorable moment that we're living together.
We can hardly believe it.

Thank you all for supporting us and getting on board with us in early access to help us improve Sunrise's Order. 🌱

To celebrate the early access launch of Sunrise's Order, we're offering a 10% discount. 🐣

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1931990/Sunrises_Order/

Don't hesitate to follow us on our different social media:
Discord
Twitter
Facebook

