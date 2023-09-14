 Skip to content

DeskScapes update for 14 September 2023

DeskScapes 11 Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12189070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A minor update for DeskScapes 11 has been pushed to Steam.

No version change; rather, some minor tweaks and changes to how DeskScapes is managed on Steam.

Sean Drohan
Stardock Product Lifecycle Manager

Changed files in this update

DeskScapes Content Depot 1027221
  • Loading history…
