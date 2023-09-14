-We've updated the input module to support Steam Deck and other game controllers. Support for this may be not be 100% depending on configuration.
-We've made some minor graphical changes.
-We've fixed some bugs.
Jacob's Quest update for 14 September 2023
Version 1.5.1 Update
