Patch Notes 0.8.3

Hello Players,

We're back with another exciting update! We've been diligently reading through your feedback on Steam and Discord, and we're thrilled to bring you some improvements based on your invaluable input.

New Features

In-Game Scoring System: By popular demand, you can now see individual KDA (Kill-Death-Assist) ratios and the overall team score directly in-game. May the best team win!

Voice Notifications: To elevate your gameplay, you'll now receive vocal notifications when your towers or core are under attack. Time to defend your base!

Tower Damage Indicators: The condition of each tower on the map is now indicated, allowing for more strategic decisions and better team coordination.

Game Enhancements

Improved Bot AI: Our bots have received yet another upgrade. Expect them to be more challenging and closer to a human-like experience.

Enhanced Avatar Customization: We've made several improvements to the avatar customization feature, making it more enjoyable and intuitive to personalize your in-game character.

Balancing and Adjustments

Card Balancing: We've made adjustments to the balance of various cards for a more fair and competitive gaming experience.

Bug Fixes

Grenade & Respawn Issue: No more accidental grenade launches upon respawning. That pesky bug has been squashed.

Invisible Tower Projectiles: Projectiles from towers should now be visible, providing more clarity during your games.

Screen Resolution Fixes: We've sorted out various issues with screen resolution settings.

Miscellaneous: Additional smaller bugs and issues have also been fixed, as guided by your feedback.

Other Improvements

We've also undertaken a number of behind-the-scenes optimizations to improve your gameplay experience even further.

Your continued support and feedback for Stories One mean the world to us. We're excited to hear what you think of these new changes!