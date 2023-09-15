Hi everyone, launch day is finally here.

First of all, I would like to thank everyone for the support and wishlists. As a solo dev, community support is really important to me. I am really grateful.

The game also have a demo for you to try before getting the game, or you can just enjoy the demo for free! I designed the demo as a F2P version of the game, similar to my previous game. This allow everyone to enjoy the game before spending any money.

There will also be a bundle together with my previous game (and future games) that give a slightly higher discount. Do grab that if you already own Dice Tribes: Ambitions.

Lastly, if you enjoy the game (or even if you don't), dont forget to drop a review on Steam. If you don't, do it too.

Okay enough of talking ! Hope you enjoy Crop Rotation and happy rotating.