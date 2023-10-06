Version 1.1.4 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

today we are releasing an update which includes the following changes:

Improved a subset of map textures with new, higher-quality sources. Note that this increases the game's storage requirements by ~1 GB.

Improve the shutdown behaviour of the game in some circumstances.

Fix some unexpected cursor behavior in camp/tactics menu.

Fix the "At Bonus" alignment for non-16:9 aspect ratios.

Increase the safety margin for the "auto" p3a caching option.

As always for our releases, in case you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.