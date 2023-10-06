 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak update for 6 October 2023

Version 1.1.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12188809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

today we are releasing an update which includes the following changes:

  • Improved a subset of map textures with new, higher-quality sources. Note that this increases the game's storage requirements by ~1 GB.
  • Improve the shutdown behaviour of the game in some circumstances.
  • Fix some unexpected cursor behavior in camp/tactics menu.
  • Fix the "At Bonus" alignment for non-16:9 aspect ratios.
  • Increase the safety margin for the "auto" p3a caching option.

As always for our releases, in case you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.

  • Peter "Durante" Thoman

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2138611 Depot 2138611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link